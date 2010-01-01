Chiwenga meets Iranian President

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga today held productive discussions with Iranian President Mosoud Pezeshkian on enhancing bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Iran. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Iran-Africa Economic Conference, which kicked off today with the goal of deepening trade and investment ties between Tehran and African countries.The conference, which also coincides with the Iranian Expo showcasing the country's export potential, has attracted numerous international stakeholders eager to explore new business opportunities. In a brief interaction with Zimbabwean journalists after his closed-door meeting with President Pezeshkian, VP Chiwenga outlined that their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in line with President Mnangagwa's foreign policy of maintaining peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with all nations."Our meeting today emphasized how we can increase cooperation between Zimbabwe and Iran, consistent with our policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none. We are committed to fostering closer ties that will benefit both countries," said VP Chiwenga.Later in the day, the Vice President delivered an address at the conference, where he highlighted Zimbabwe's commitment to boosting trade and cooperation with Iran. He noted the significant business potential that exists across Africa, which could provide Iranian companies with lucrative opportunities."Africa's emerging markets offer substantial opportunities for Iranian businesses to expand their global reach while simultaneously contributing to the development of African industries," VP Chiwenga said during his address.He further pointed out that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has unified the continent into a single market of 1.4 billion people, with a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$2.4 trillion. This vast market, he added, offers Iranian investors the chance to capitalize on economies of scale, positioning Africa as a vital investment destination."The AfCFTA presents a unique opportunity for businesses, including those from Iran, to tap into a growing and dynamic market across the continent," VP Chiwenga noted.Zimbabwe's participation at the conference underscores the importance of strengthening economic ties with Iran and other nations to unlock potential for increased trade, investment, and industrial growth.Several Zimbabwean government ministries, departments, and agencies are also represented at the conference, with a focus on forging new partnerships and advancing Zimbabwe's industrialization agenda. The discussions with Iran are expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration in sectors such as energy, trade, agriculture, and technology, contributing to Zimbabwe's broader economic development goals.The ongoing talks and the Iran-Africa Economic Conference provide a platform for both nations to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, opening doors for mutually beneficial agreements and trade opportunities.