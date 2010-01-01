Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A Harare woman, Tyler Roxanne Rubenstein, has been fined US$150 after being convicted of assaulting her ex-husband, Ibbo Mandaza Junior, over a phone she claimed contained a picture of a nude person in its gallery. The incident occurred on Christmas Eve last year.

Magistrate Gamuchirai Gore delivered the ruling in April 2022, convicting Rubenstein (37) for the physical attack on Mandaza, which occurred during a heated dispute following the return of a second-hand phone given to her by Mandaza. Rubenstein, a first offender, was spared jail time after the magistrate took into account her role as a primary caregiver and her gainful employment.

The court found that Rubenstein was the aggressor in the altercation. "From the evidence led, one can only draw the inference that it is the accused person who went to the complainant's parents' place to cause trouble," Magistrate Gore stated in her ruling. "In the end, she is the one who started physically abusing the complainant. The court finds her guilty as charged."

Rubenstein's actions on the day in question were described as premeditated, with witnesses confirming that she had arrived at Mandaza's residence shouting insults before the confrontation escalated. Gore noted that Rubenstein's behavior indicated a clear intention to provoke the altercation, further stating, "The mere fact that the accused started shouting unprovoked means she had it all planned."

Mandaza testified that on the day of the incident, he had brought groceries and gifts, including the disputed phone, to Rubenstein's house. He later received an angry message from her, accusing him of giving her a phone with a nude image. When she arrived at his home to return the phone, Rubenstein began shouting and acting aggressively. Mandaza denied assaulting her, stating that he tried to avoid confrontation. However, Rubenstein slapped him multiple times, ripped his shirt, and physically attacked him.

Mandaza presented photographs showing injuries he sustained, including scratches on his left ear and bruises, which were supported by a medical affidavit. He also mentioned a previous incident in 2021, in which Rubenstein allegedly threw boiling water at him, suggesting a pattern of violent behavior. Mandaza's mother, Diana, also testified against Rubenstein, supporting her son's account of the events.

The conviction came shortly after Rubenstein lost a case in which she had sued Mandaza for allegedly assaulting her. She had claimed that during an altercation at his residence, Mandaza pushed her, shoved her against a gate, and threw their son into her arms while trying to close the gate. Rubenstein also alleged that she sustained injuries, including bruises on her right shoulder and knees, as documented in a medical affidavit.

However, Harare Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini dismissed Rubenstein's case against Mandaza last month, ruling that her testimony was inconsistent and lacked supporting evidence. The magistrate concluded that Rubenstein was the one who had assaulted Mandaza during their encounter.

In the wake of these incidents, Rubenstein has been fined for her actions, with the court ruling her behavior in the Christmas Eve altercation as an assault on her ex-husband.

Source - newsday
More on: #Fine, #Attack, #Hubby

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

38 mins ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

39 mins ago | 40 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

41 mins ago | 22 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 51 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

44 mins ago | 40 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

49 mins ago | 16 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

50 mins ago | 7 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

50 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

52 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

53 mins ago | 5 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

54 mins ago | 5 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

55 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

57 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

57 mins ago | 25 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

58 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

60 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

1 hr ago | 21 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

1 hr ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views