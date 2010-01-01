Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A case involving Dorcas Vambe, the wife of popular gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, has resurfaced in court as she faces fraud charges related to a botched car deal.

Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Banda had previously removed Vambe from remand after she was accused of defrauding the complainant of US$16,000. However, the case is set to resume on May 6, as prosecutors continue to press charges against her.

Vambe, along with her brother Kudakwashe, who remains at large, allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that they were selling a Toyota Hilux GD6. The duo claimed the complainant could acquire two vehicles for the sum of US$16,000, citing a supposed waiver granted to Vambe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for her "services to the country."

Following these claims, the complainant handed over the money, in return receiving an affidavit that promised the delivery of the vehicles within two weeks.

However, instead of the two vehicles, Vambe allegedly gave the complainant a Ford Ranger, which was registered in Botswana. She also assured the complainant that a Mercedes-Benz C200 would be delivered at a later date. The deal began to unravel when the Ford Ranger was impounded by the police due to a lack of valid permits, exposing the fraudulent nature of the transaction.

As the case continues, all eyes remain on the upcoming court proceedings, with the public eagerly awaiting developments in what is becoming a high-profile legal matter involving a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's gospel music scene.

Source - newsday
More on: #Dhuterere, #Mai, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

39 mins ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

40 mins ago | 40 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

41 mins ago | 22 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 51 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

44 mins ago | 40 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

45 mins ago | 30 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

48 mins ago | 18 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

49 mins ago | 18 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

49 mins ago | 16 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

50 mins ago | 7 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

51 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

52 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

53 mins ago | 5 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

54 mins ago | 5 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

55 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

57 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

57 mins ago | 25 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

58 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

1 hr ago | 21 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

1 hr ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Money transfer agency teller in US$4,700 and ZAR600 theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views