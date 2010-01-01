Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

News / National

by Staff reporter

A case involving Dorcas Vambe, the wife of popular gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, has resurfaced in court as she faces fraud charges related to a botched car deal.Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Banda had previously removed Vambe from remand after she was accused of defrauding the complainant of US$16,000. However, the case is set to resume on May 6, as prosecutors continue to press charges against her.Vambe, along with her brother Kudakwashe, who remains at large, allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that they were selling a Toyota Hilux GD6. The duo claimed the complainant could acquire two vehicles for the sum of US$16,000, citing a supposed waiver granted to Vambe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for her "services to the country."Following these claims, the complainant handed over the money, in return receiving an affidavit that promised the delivery of the vehicles within two weeks.However, instead of the two vehicles, Vambe allegedly gave the complainant a Ford Ranger, which was registered in Botswana. She also assured the complainant that a Mercedes-Benz C200 would be delivered at a later date. The deal began to unravel when the Ford Ranger was impounded by the police due to a lack of valid permits, exposing the fraudulent nature of the transaction.As the case continues, all eyes remain on the upcoming court proceedings, with the public eagerly awaiting developments in what is becoming a high-profile legal matter involving a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's gospel music scene.