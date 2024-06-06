Bogus car dealer in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare accountant was allegedly swindled out of US$5600 by a bogus car dealer who promised to help her import a car from the United Kingdom but failed to deliver.The suspect, Boldness Muchiwana, appeared in court last week facing fraud charges. He was released on US$100 bail.The complainant, Chayedza Chitando, was seeking to import a Toyota Starlet from the UK, priced at US$8,500, when she began looking for a car dealer to assist with the process. In May 2024, Chitando was referred to Muchiwana, and the two arranged to meet in person.According to prosecutors, on June 6, 2024, Muchiwana received a down payment of US$2700 from Chitando, with the remainder to be paid in instalments. The accused assured her that the vehicle would be delivered by March 2025.As part of the agreement, Chitando later paid Muchiwana an additional US$2900 on July 19, 2024, bringing the total amount handed over to US$5600.However, despite receiving the money, Muchiwana failed to deliver the promised vehicle. As time passed, Chitando made several attempts to contact the dealer, but Muchiwana became evasive and unresponsive.After exhausting all avenues to resolve the matter, Chitando reported Muchiwana to the police, leading to his arrest.Muchiwana's court appearance marks a significant step toward justice for the complainant, who now awaits the outcome of the ongoing case.