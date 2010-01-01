Latest News Editor's Choice


Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Preparations for the much-anticipated rehabilitation of the Old Gwanda Road have officially begun, marking a significant move towards improving the region's road network. The project, which is expected to enhance road conditions and stimulate economic growth, is a collaborative effort between the government and the private company, Zwane Enterprise Limited.

During an interview at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Zwane Enterprise Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Bekithemba Mbambo, highlighted the importance of this project in addressing the poor state of the Old Gwanda Road, which has been in disrepair for a prolonged period.

"The road is a government infrastructural project, so we needed to ensure all the required paperwork was completed before construction could commence," Mbambo explained. "We are partnering with the government to rehabilitate the road and make it more accessible for residents and businesses in the region."

The rehabilitation will involve significant structural changes to the current road design, with some areas requiring alterations that will result in the relocation of 44 homesteads. Mbambo confirmed that the affected homestead owners have already been engaged and have agreed to the relocation process. The company has also constructed a new homestead for one of the families impacted by the project.

"We will not follow the current structure of the road. The new plan will require us to move some homesteads, but we are committed to ensuring that the families are properly resettled with new homes," Mbambo added.

The project is expected to have far-reaching economic benefits by improving road accessibility, which in turn will attract investors to the area. Additionally, Mbambo stressed that the road rehabilitation is crucial for the accessibility of the new Matopo University, which would otherwise be hindered by the poor state of the road.

Construction is set to begin at the end of May 2025, with funding already secured for the project. Mbambo also mentioned that the funders of the Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation project are open to funding additional road development projects in the region.

The state of roads in Matabeleland has become a pressing issue, with several major highways and rural roads in critical condition. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is heavily plagued by potholes, while roads in areas such as Nkayi and Tsholotsho remain impassable, impacting food aid distribution and agricultural activities.

The rehabilitation of the Old Gwanda Road is expected to play a vital role in addressing these infrastructure challenges and improving the overall transportation network in the region.

