Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) has called for the immediate formation of a caretaker government to address the country's long-running socio-political and economic crisis. The call comes amid rising political tensions, particularly following recent statements by outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, who has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

ZAPU's call for a caretaker government comes as political divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party deepen over Mnangagwa's term extension debate. The controversial push by Mnangagwa's loyalists to extend his term from 2028 to 2030 has fueled political unrest and sparked divisions within the party. While Mnangagwa has publicly stated that he is not interested in extending his term, the issue has exacerbated existing tensions.

In response to these tensions, Ruth Memeza Ncube, ZAPU's deputy secretary-general, emphasized the urgent need for a caretaker government to prevent a potential outbreak of violence amid the growing political crisis.

"A caretaker government with a fresh structure and new faces could bring much-needed normalcy," Memeza Ncube said. "I call upon skilled and competent Zimbabweans worldwide to get involved personally. Silence and aloofness make us complicit in the status quo. To those sitting on the fence, I say it's time to act. Let's lift our hearts and voices with pride and joy, united in our quest for a better Zimbabwe. It's time for a change; it's time for action."

The call for a caretaker government was echoed by development practitioner Thembelani Dube, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Rural Community Empowerment Trust. Dube emphasized the need for an all-inclusive government to help revive the economy, political atmosphere, and the general social fabric of the nation.

"In that regard, an all-inclusive government is usually the people's choice in all facets of governance, to help revive the economy, political atmosphere, and the general social fabric of a nation," Dube stated.

Ben Moyo, a retired educationist and Gukurahundi survivor, expressed support for the idea of a national transitional authority (NTA), a form of caretaker government that would hold the country over until free and fair elections could be held.

"I would rather call it the national transitional authority; it happens when the government system has collapsed," Moyo said. "The NTA is a caretaker government waiting for proper elections to be conducted, and yes, I support it."

The call for a caretaker government was further supported by Nkayi Community Parliament speaker Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, who pointed out that the current political chaos in Zanu-PF has led to a neglect of pressing economic and governance issues.

"The current Zanu-PF squabbles and factionalism, which have sidelined the economy, call for a caretaker government in preparation for the holding of free and fair elections to usher in a reputable political regime for the country," Ncube said.

Mbuso Fuzwayo, the secretary-general of Ibhetshu LikaZulu, also voiced his support for a transitional authority, stressing that the current government has failed the people of Zimbabwe.

"Every sane person or patriotic Zimbabwean will agree that Zanu-PF has failed," Fuzwayo said. "We are losing everything—our infrastructure is collapsing, there are no decent roads in Matabeleland, energy is unreliable, and corruption levels are through the roof. We need a transitional authority urgently to stabilize the country economically, bring about good governance, and ensure that government institutions operate independently from the executive."

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with political uncertainty and economic challenges, the call for a caretaker government reflects the growing desire among various sectors of society for a change in leadership to restore stability and facilitate a democratic transition. The country's future remains uncertain as tensions rise within both political and civic spheres.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zapu, #Crisis, #Zimbabwe

