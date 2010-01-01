Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru struggles to move with times

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Gweru City Council is still in the process of procuring an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to automate its operations and enhance efficiency. Despite the growing need for automation in local government functions, the council has yet to adopt a comprehensive ERP solution, which would streamline processes and improve service delivery.

ERP software is designed to integrate various business functions into one platform, enabling the management and tracking of resources such as cash, raw materials, production capacity, and the status of business commitments like orders, purchase orders, and payroll. The system is vital for modernizing operations, ensuring better data accuracy, and reducing human error.

Delight Gumbo, the council's Information and Technology Manager, acknowledged during a recent ordinary council meeting that the move to adopt ERP software was long overdue. She revealed that the current manual systems, which have been in use for decades, are no longer effective.

"As a local authority, we are still to procure better ERP software to adopt new technology in running our business," Gumbo said. "The current system is not effective, and we are in the process of procuring a new ERP system which integrates all our processes."

Gumbo emphasized the challenges faced by the council, stating that many of their operations are still carried out manually, while some are automated. This mix of old and new technologies makes it difficult to efficiently manage the council's activities, as the transition to fully automated operations has yet to be completed.

The council had initially expressed its intention to adopt advanced technology, including smart response programs, as far back as 2017. However, the transition has been slow, and some departments still operate without any computers, making it harder for Gweru City Council to meet the demands of modern governance.

In November 2023, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Local Authorities Service Delivery Blueprint, which mandates all councils to implement ERP systems to modernize their operations. The blueprint seeks to improve governance and service delivery across Zimbabwe's local authorities.

The failure of other cities to adopt modern ERP systems has already had significant consequences. In 2024, Harare's US$578 million budget was rejected by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works due to the city's outdated ERP systems. These antiquated systems were contributing to broader challenges in revenue collection, service delivery, and overall municipal governance.

The Gweru City Council's ongoing efforts to procure an ERP system are aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing reliance on manual processes, and enhancing service delivery for residents. However, the delay in securing the system underscores the challenges that many local authorities face in modernizing their operations in line with the government's broader push for digital transformation.

