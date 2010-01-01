Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The curtain came down yesterday on the 2024 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, with mixed reactions as concerns were raised over the low turnout of both exhibitors and visitors.

The 2024 trade fair, the country's biggest annual exhibition, saw a slight decline in the number of exhibitors, dropping to 596 from the 624 that participated last year. The event, which began on Easter Monday, was held amidst a climate of political uncertainty following calls from expelled Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed Geza for an indefinite stay-away to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign. Though the stay-away failed, there was underlying scepticism from Bulawayo residents about the stability of the situation.

Geza, a war veteran, has been vocal in his demand for Mnangagwa to step down, citing alleged corruption and misgovernance. While the political unrest didn't directly disrupt the trade fair, it undoubtedly contributed to a sense of unease around the event.

The first day of the exhibition was marred by a 15-minute power cut, which delayed Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's speech during the Zimbabwe International Business Conference. Industry and Trade Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu had invited Chiwenga to address the conference, but the sudden blackout briefly interrupted proceedings. ZITF chairman Busisa Moyo later attributed the power failure to an "unexpected fault on the power line into the fairgrounds."

This mishap appeared to set the tone for a somewhat subdued event, with government departments and parastatals dominating the exhibition stands. Many of the side-events and conferences that typically run alongside the main exhibition saw low attendance, reflecting the subdued atmosphere.

The economic challenges facing the country were also evident, with Minister Ndlovu acknowledging that industry was grappling with serious issues, including inflation and currency instability.

Nqobile Mhlophe, a marketing officer at Global Funeral Supplies, attributed the low turnout on the first day to the Easter holiday, which she said may have kept many people from participating. "The Easter holiday could have affected many people that might have wanted to participate," Mhlophe said. "Some exhibitors even delayed setting their stands and spent the whole of Sunday night setting up."

Nyasha Maripakwenda, Wiremit Group's marketing manager, echoed these sentiments. "It was our first time exhibiting this year, but I could tell business was a bit slow. I think this is because of the Easter holiday on the first day of the ZITF," he said.

Zwane Enterprise CEO Bekithemba Mbambo also commented on the sluggish pace of business on the first day, attributing it to the timing of the trade fair. "The first day was very slow. I think next time the ZITF officials should avoid putting the exhibition days during holidays," Mbambo said. "This makes it difficult for people to participate because they will be caught between spending time with families and participating."

Despite the challenges, calls for rapid industrialisation and the beneficiation of exports dominated discussions at the trade fair. ZITF chairman Busisa Moyo emphasized the importance of industrialisation for sustainable economic growth. He pointed out that Zimbabwe's value-added exports are currently below 5% of the total exports, with most of the country's export income coming from raw materials.

"We have to have conversations about how we change that. Only then can we have sustainable employment, sustainable economic growth," Moyo said, stressing the need to shift from commodity-driven exports to processed goods that hold more value.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) CEO Sekai Kuvarika also highlighted concerns about de-industrialisation, citing stagnant capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector. She pointed out that high production costs, obsolete technology, lack of funding, and inconsistent policies are contributing to Zimbabwe's declining industrial output.

"Our value-added exports are only under 5% of what is exported," Moyo continued. "So the need for industrialisation... is very appropriate."

Kuvarika added that Zimbabwe's performance in regional and global industrial rankings was not encouraging, stating that Zimbabwe was ranked number 8 out of 12 in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and number 124 out of 143 globally.

Despite these setbacks, the trade fair has once again proven to be an important platform for discussions on economic recovery, industrialisation, and the future of Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector. However, the event's subdued atmosphere and low attendance underscored the pressing need for urgent action to tackle the country's economic challenges and stabilize the business environment.

Source - newsday
More on: #Geza, #ZITF, #Stay_away

Comments


Must Read

7 injured in Binga road accident

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

56 mins ago | 104 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

58 mins ago | 40 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

60 mins ago | 9 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

1 hr ago | 7 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

1 hr ago | 33 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

2 hrs ago | 28 Views