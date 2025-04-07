Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutare pharmacist deregistered

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has revoked the trading licence of prominent Mutare pharmacist Douglas Nzombe Chiutsi, following a series of offences committed during his tenure as managing director of Healthwell Pharmacy (Pvt) Ltd, which operated Clique Pharmacy in Mutare.

The cancellation, which has sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical community, was communicated to Chiutsi in August 2024, with the official notice released to the public in a circular dated April 7, 2025. The decision was made following a thorough investigation by MCAZ, which uncovered several critical violations, including the sale of unregistered drugs. MCAZ's director-general, Richard Rukwata, emphasized that this offence posed significant risks to public health, underlining the seriousness of the action taken.

Chiutsi's pharmacy, Clique Pharmacy, was among seven pharmacies in Harare and five others that had their licences revoked due to similar infractions. MCAZ announced that the cancellation of Chiutsi's licence would be in effect until July 2027, during which time he is banned from applying for a new licence or engaging in any pharmaceutical activities.

The revocation is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Chiutsi, who has previously faced multiple arrests. In addition to the MCAZ ruling, Chiutsi is currently facing a range of charges, including fraud and forgery. Earlier this year, he was arrested while attending to clients at Alleviate Pharmacy, a new pharmacy located near the site of his former business, Healthwell Pharmacy. Despite the licence ban, Chiutsi is reportedly continuing to trade in medicines at Alleviate Pharmacy, and MCAZ is said to be aware of his ongoing activities.

Chiutsi, who has been detained at the Mutare Remand Prison on previous charges, appeared in court on April 24, 2025, to face charges related to forgery. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 28, 2025, on a separate charge of defrauding his former employer, Healthwell Pharmacy, of US$260,000.

The MCAZ's action is a reminder of the authority's commitment to maintaining the integrity of Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical industry and safeguarding public health. The authority's regulations emphasize the importance of ensuring that all drugs sold in the country are properly registered and approved for safety.

Chiutsi's case has sparked debates about accountability within the pharmaceutical sector, with many questioning the enforcement of regulations and the steps taken to prevent such violations. As the legal proceedings unfold, the question remains whether the full extent of his alleged activities will be uncovered, and whether the authorities will take further action to address the broader concerns within the industry.

Source - newsday

