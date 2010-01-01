Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
A DIVERSE range of African exhibitors at this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) have expressed a strong interest in expanding business partnerships with China, the world's second-largest economy.

ZITF, Zimbabwe's premier annual trade fair, featured more than 600 exhibitors, including foreign participants from 28 countries, showcasing their products and services at the six-day event, which concluded on Saturday.

Mary Mwalwanda Msukwa, managing director of Tilawe Products, a Malawian company that supplies agricultural products, shared her hopes of introducing and exporting Kilombero rice, a long-grain, aromatic white rice predominantly grown in Malawi, into China.

"The Kilombero rice is very good, very flavored, very aromatic, so we want to penetrate the Chinese market because of that, because we know that we can find a lot of markets in China," she told Xinhua on Friday.

To market the variety in China, Msukwa plans to exhibit Kilombero rice and other products at the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in China, hoping to seize the opportunity to further develop business ties with Chinese companies.

Rachael Dube, sales manager from Samtric Supplies, a South African mining equipment supplier, expressed a similar desire to strengthen business relationships with Chinese firms.

She explained that the company already has experience working with Chinese mining companies and is now eager to expand this cooperation.

"As Zimbabwe and China have strengthened their cooperation in mining, it also brings equipment suppliers like us more opportunities, and that's why we are here at the trade fair looking for more and more potential customers," she said.

Malebo Matlala, another sales manager from a South African clothing company, shared that her company has been importing materials from China to produce safari-related products.

With the increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting Africa for safari trips, she sees this as an opportunity to promote the company's products, ranging from safari shoes to backpacks. "We are also trying to find a Chinese manufacturer who can help us manufacture the products in China and tap into the Chinese market," she said.

Source - Xinhua
More on: #China, #ZITF, #Business

Comments


Must Read

7 injured in Binga road accident

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

56 mins ago | 104 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

58 mins ago | 40 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

1 hr ago | 7 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

1 hr ago | 33 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

2 hrs ago | 28 Views