UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

News / National

by Staff reporter

In an unexpected move, the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has revoked the suspension of leaders from the Association of University Teachers (AUT) in a last-ditch effort to bring an end to the ongoing industrial action by lecturers. A brief letter from Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo, dated Friday, informed AUT treasurer Obvious Vengayi that his suspension had been lifted and that his salary and benefits would be reinstated immediately. No reasons for the decision were provided."I write to advise you that your suspension from duty has been revoked and your salary and benefits have been reinstated henceforth," the letter read.The move comes after the university suspended five AUT leaders, including President Munyaradzi Chamburuka, Secretary-General Boncase Mwakorera, Treasurer Vengayi, Committee Member Justin Tandire, and Legal Adviser Munyaradzi Gwisai, on April 4, citing charges of inciting riotous behavior and violence. The suspensions were met with resistance, leading to a legal battle that resulted in a High Court ruling that prohibited police interference with AUT members' picketing activities.This latest development follows significant pressure from both government officials and former members of the ruling establishment. Jonathan Moyo, a former Higher and Tertiary Education minister, and Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba both publicly condemned the treatment of university lecturers. Charamba, using his X account (@Jamwanda2), commented, "Frankly, our university lecturers have a genuine grievance. I will take it up!!!"Moyo, also on X, criticized the administration, stating that the poor remuneration and deplorable conditions faced by academic staff at Zimbabwe's state universities were a "shocking administrative failure and abuse of duty by the authorities."In an interview on Saturday, Vengayi confirmed the suspension had been lifted but expressed frustration over the lack of explanation for the decision. He suggested that the lifting of the suspension could be an attempt to distract lecturers from their primary demand — the restoration of their salaries to pre-October 2018 levels."Surprisingly, no reason was given for the lifting of suspensions," Vengayi said. "We have thus advised our lawyer to ask for the reasons. In the absence of reasons, we are left to speculate based on his character that we know; first, it is a distraction."Vengayi emphasized that the AUT had never demanded the lifting of suspensions, but rather a fair wage increase. The union has been vocal in demanding that salaries be raised to US$2,500 per month, the amount they were earning before October 2018. Currently, lecturers are paid just US$230 with an additional ZWL component, which, when converted, amounts to less than US$200."Our great legal team indicated many holes in their case against us," Vengayi continued. "Indeed, the reports we wrote are clear that the allegations are spurious, flimsy, and baseless. Our suspension was pre-emptive. The VC knows that all his dirty tactics failed to stop the strike."Vengayi suggested that the decision to lift the suspensions likely came from higher up the administrative chain. "We think that the lifting of suspensions was ordered by someone above him," he said, referring to Vice-Chancellor Mapfumo. "What could have changed his mind now? Nothing! The lifting of suspension must be coming from above. He cannot make reasonable decisions. He is cruel and very arrogant."The AUT has been in long-standing negotiations with the university over salary issues, with no resolution in sight. Despite the suspension, the lecturers' strike has continued, with educators pushing for better pay and improved working conditions. The university's decision to lift the suspension appears to be an attempt to de-escalate tensions, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to quell the industrial action.For now, the focus remains on the lecturers' demand for salary increases, with the university's administrators caught between a growing demand for change and pressure from both within and outside the institution.