Lions wreak havoc in Marange

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A series of lion attacks in Mutsago village, located in Marange, Manicaland province, has sparked fear and uncertainty among residents who are now grappling with the loss of livestock and growing safety concerns. In the past week alone, three herds of cattle were killed in Mutsago and the neighbouring Changadzo area, leading to an escalation in human-wildlife conflicts in several parts of the province.

Blessing Nyakunu, a villager from Mutsago, expressed his heartbreak after losing two of his cattle to the lions last Tuesday. "We woke up in the morning and as the norm, we always first check the pen and that is where we saw the remains," Nyakunu recounted. "We have had problems with lions coming into our area before, but this is devastating. We are struggling to make ends meet as it is, and this just makes things harder. I wish the authorities could do something to help protect our livestock and prevent these attacks."

The escalating attacks have left the community in fear for both their safety and their animals. Village head John Mavhiza confirmed the disturbing trend, stating that the lion attacks have forced villagers to stop sending their cattle to grazing areas for fear of further attacks. "We are now calling for urgent action from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to address this situation. We are no longer safe here because of the lions that are attacking villagers and their livestock," Mavhiza said.

In response to the distress calls, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo assured that the authority is actively addressing the situation. "We are on the ground reacting to the problem animals," Farawo said. "Meanwhile, we encourage communities around that area to minimize movements at night to avoid any further attacks."

The attacks come amid growing concerns over the encroachment of wild animals, particularly lions, into human settlements. Loss of natural habitat and a lack of food and water sources have forced the animals to search for sustenance in agricultural and residential areas, leading to more frequent encounters with humans. ZimParks noted that this shift has contributed to the rise in human-wildlife conflicts, with lions, hyenas, and crocodiles accounting for numerous fatalities.

According to ZimParks, there were 18 fatalities in the first quarter of 2025 due to human-wildlife conflict, with lions, hyenas, and crocodiles being the main culprits. In addition, 32 people were injured, and livestock losses included 53 cattle and 85 goats.

The situation is a stark contrast to last year, when the first quarter recorded 15 deaths and 43 injuries from similar wildlife attacks. The persistent increase in human-wildlife conflict has raised alarm among local communities, wildlife experts, and government authorities alike.

With villagers expressing mounting frustration and fear, the need for more effective measures to mitigate these attacks and ensure the safety of both people and wildlife has never been more urgent. Local leaders and residents are calling for increased surveillance and intervention to address the immediate threats posed by the encroaching lions and other wildlife.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Lions, #Marange, #Havoc

