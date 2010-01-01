Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition politician Job Sikhala was yesterday barred from visiting incarcerated HStv senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga at Harare Remand Prison, with prison guards citing instructions from "above" as the reason for the denial.Mhlanga, who has now spent 62 days behind bars, has faced a series of legal challenges, including three failed attempts to be granted bail. The charges against him stem from his involvement in broadcasting press conferences that allegedly transmitted messages likely to incite public violence. These conferences were delivered by outspoken war veterans and political figures critical of the government.Sikhala, a prominent member of the opposition, arrived at the prison hoping to offer support to Mhlanga, who has become a figure of focus for his journalistic work. However, prison guards refused to allow him access to the detained journalist, stating that they were acting under orders from higher authorities.The refusal has raised questions regarding the treatment of political prisoners and journalists in Zimbabwe, with critics accusing the authorities of suppressing dissent and undermining press freedom.Mhlanga's legal team has expressed concerns about the prolonged detention and the refusal of bail, claiming that the charges against him are politically motivated. Supporters of the journalist argue that the charges are part of a broader strategy to silence critical voices in the media and political opposition.Sikhala, in a statement, expressed his disappointment over the incident, calling it part of a pattern of harassment and intimidation aimed at those who challenge the government's narrative. "It is clear that the authorities are trying to make it difficult for people to offer solidarity and support to those who have been unjustly imprisoned," he said.The denial of access to Mhlanga is the latest in a series of actions taken against journalists, political opponents, and civil society activists in Zimbabwe, where critics claim there has been a steady erosion of democratic freedoms and the rule of law.As Mhlanga marks his 62nd day in detention, calls for his release continue to grow, with both local and international human rights groups calling for an end to the harassment of journalists and political activists. Supporters remain hopeful that continued pressure will lead to his eventual release and a reconsideration of the charges against him.