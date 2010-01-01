Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Opposition politician Job Sikhala was yesterday barred from visiting incarcerated HStv senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga at Harare Remand Prison, with prison guards citing instructions from "above" as the reason for the denial.

Mhlanga, who has now spent 62 days behind bars, has faced a series of legal challenges, including three failed attempts to be granted bail. The charges against him stem from his involvement in broadcasting press conferences that allegedly transmitted messages likely to incite public violence. These conferences were delivered by outspoken war veterans and political figures critical of the government.

Sikhala, a prominent member of the opposition, arrived at the prison hoping to offer support to Mhlanga, who has become a figure of focus for his journalistic work. However, prison guards refused to allow him access to the detained journalist, stating that they were acting under orders from higher authorities.

The refusal has raised questions regarding the treatment of political prisoners and journalists in Zimbabwe, with critics accusing the authorities of suppressing dissent and undermining press freedom.

Mhlanga's legal team has expressed concerns about the prolonged detention and the refusal of bail, claiming that the charges against him are politically motivated. Supporters of the journalist argue that the charges are part of a broader strategy to silence critical voices in the media and political opposition.

Sikhala, in a statement, expressed his disappointment over the incident, calling it part of a pattern of harassment and intimidation aimed at those who challenge the government's narrative. "It is clear that the authorities are trying to make it difficult for people to offer solidarity and support to those who have been unjustly imprisoned," he said.

The denial of access to Mhlanga is the latest in a series of actions taken against journalists, political opponents, and civil society activists in Zimbabwe, where critics claim there has been a steady erosion of democratic freedoms and the rule of law.

As Mhlanga marks his 62nd day in detention, calls for his release continue to grow, with both local and international human rights groups calling for an end to the harassment of journalists and political activists. Supporters remain hopeful that continued pressure will lead to his eventual release and a reconsideration of the charges against him.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Mhlanga, #Sikahala, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

7 injured in Binga road accident

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

56 mins ago | 104 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

58 mins ago | 39 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

60 mins ago | 9 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

1 hr ago | 7 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

1 hr ago | 33 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

2 hrs ago | 28 Views