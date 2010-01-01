Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Corruption-accused businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who has long been a subject of public scrutiny, was a conspicuous presence during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent visit to Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). His proximity to the President, overshadowing government ministers and other officials, has raised concerns about his influence and the state's tolerance of his alleged corrupt activities.

Chivayo was seen closely behind Mnangagwa and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo during a tour of the ZITF stands on Friday, a position that some critics argue was disproportionately prominent given his controversial history. On Thursday, the businessman was also spotted at a state banquet hosted by Mnangagwa at State House in honor of President Chapo, sitting alongside Mnangagwa's sons, further fueling suspicions about his close relationship with the highest echelons of government.

Chivayo, a businessman with a checkered past, is currently embroiled in a major corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). South Africa's Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) recently exposed a scheme in which over US$40 million of taxpayer funds allocated for critical election materials allegedly flowed directly into companies linked to Chivayo, including his own firms Intratrek Holdings and Dolintel Trading Enterprise.

The allegations, which include fraudulent dealings surrounding the procurement of election materials for the 2023 elections, have left Zimbabweans questioning the source of Chivayo's wealth and his continued freedom despite multiple corruption accusations. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) had earlier indicated plans to charge Chivayo over the scandal, but no significant progress has been made, prompting accusations of a lack of political will to hold the businessman accountable.

In response to Chivayo's continued association with high-ranking officials, former Zanu-PF member Reason Wafawarova expressed concern over the implications for government integrity. Wafawarova noted that Chivayo's prominence at the ZITF, where he overshadowed senior ministers, highlighted a troubling shift in government protocol under Mnangagwa's leadership.

"Under Mnangagwa, government protocol has been side-lined by a shadowy, parallel structure — what many refer to as the 'Farm Cabinet' — which now controls access to the president," said Wafawarova. "Wicknell Chivayo's prominence at official events is symptomatic of this capture."

Former opposition MP Abednico Bhebhe also raised alarms, suggesting that Chivayo's close association with Mnangagwa, particularly at high-profile events like the ZITF, indicated a potentially deeper connection between the businessman and the President. Bhebhe warned that such public displays of favoritism could undermine the credibility of Mnangagwa's administration, especially amidst widespread perceptions of corruption.

"This display may imply Mnangagwa's continued support or tolerance for Chivayo's activities, which raises serious questions about the administration's commitment to fighting corruption," Bhebhe said. "Chivayo's prominence suggests that corruption is entrenched, and without meaningful reforms, Zimbabwe's development prospects remain dim."

Political analysts have been quick to point out the reputational damage caused by Chivayo's proximity to Mnangagwa. Rejoice Ngwenya, a prominent analyst, argued that the optics of Chivayo's close association with the President at such public events only further erode public trust in the government.

"It's not just about Chivayo," said Ngwenya. "Our reputation and integrity are measured by the company we keep. Mnangagwa's failure to distance himself from such crony capitalists undermines his administration's efforts to present a clean image of governance."

Zapu Bulawayo secretary Vivian Siziba expressed bafflement that Chivayo, despite his involvement in numerous shady dealings, remains a free man and continues to engage with top government officials.

"Chivayo has been fingered in many corruption scandals, yet he continues to rub shoulders with the country's leadership," Siziba said. "Could it be that the president himself is the main handler and protector of Chivayo? This raises serious questions about the integrity of the current administration."

Harare-based political commentator Reuben Mbofana echoed these concerns, pointing out the contradictions between Mnangagwa's previous denials of any association with Chivayo and the businessman's visible presence at state events.

"What we witnessed at the ZITF speaks volumes," Mbofana said. "It completely contradicts the President's previous statements. Chivayo's prominent role at high-level functions, despite his ongoing corruption investigations, is a clear indication of a close and privileged relationship."

The controversy surrounding Chivayo's association with Mnangagwa is just the latest in a series of scandals that have plagued the government's reputation. Critics argue that the failure to hold Chivayo accountable and the continued high-profile support for his business ventures send the wrong message to both Zimbabweans and the international community.

"This undermines efforts at promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Zimbabwe," Mbofana concluded. "The optics are damaging, and the government must act decisively to restore public trust."

As calls for accountability grow louder, many Zimbabweans are left wondering whether the government's stated commitment to combating corruption is genuine or merely a façade.

Source - The Standard

