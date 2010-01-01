7 injured in Binga road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seven people were injured in a terrifying accident on Saturday night when a commuter omnibus, travelling near Chilila in Binga, developed a mechanical fault and rolled backwards on a slope. The vehicle narrowly avoided plunging into a deep gorge after hitting a bucket of fish, but not before some passengers were ejected from the vehicle.The incident occurred on a treacherous stretch of road that has long been considered dangerous due to its poor condition. According to eyewitness reports, the commuter omnibus started rolling backward after experiencing a mechanical fault. Some passengers were thrown from the vehicle when the door unexpectedly opened during the chaotic moment.One of the victims, speaking from her hospital bed at Binga District Hospital, recounted the horrifying experience. She said she was sitting near the passenger door when the vehicle started rolling backward, and she was flung out onto the ground."I was sitting near the passenger door when the vehicle started rolling backwards. I fell out of the vehicle and landed on the ground, and that's when I felt a sharp pain in my shoulder. I'm grateful that I'm alive, but I'm in deep pain," said the woman, who declined to be named.The injured passengers were immediately rushed to Binga District Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention. While the exact extent of the injuries remains unclear, it is understood that one victim suffered a broken shoulder, and others sustained various injuries.Binga North Member of Parliament, Chineka Muchimba, confirmed the accident and expressed concerns about the state of the road where the incident occurred. Muchimba said that local authorities had already engaged Kamativi Mine for assistance in patching up the road, which has become increasingly hazardous."We had earlier engaged Kamativi Mine to assist in patching the road, which has become a death trap due to its poor state. Works are expected to start soon, and we urge road users to exercise caution while travelling on this road," said Muchimba.The area where the accident occurred is notorious for road accidents, having claimed 10 lives in similar circumstances back in 2006. The dangerous slope has long been a blackspot, and despite efforts to improve the road, incidents like this continue to highlight the need for urgent road repairs and better safety measures.Local authorities have promised to take swift action to improve the safety of the road, but in the meantime, road users are being urged to exercise extra caution while travelling through this perilous stretch.