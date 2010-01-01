Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 injured in Binga road accident

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Seven people were injured in a terrifying accident on Saturday night when a commuter omnibus, travelling near Chilila in Binga, developed a mechanical fault and rolled backwards on a slope. The vehicle narrowly avoided plunging into a deep gorge after hitting a bucket of fish, but not before some passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The incident occurred on a treacherous stretch of road that has long been considered dangerous due to its poor condition. According to eyewitness reports, the commuter omnibus started rolling backward after experiencing a mechanical fault. Some passengers were thrown from the vehicle when the door unexpectedly opened during the chaotic moment.

One of the victims, speaking from her hospital bed at Binga District Hospital, recounted the horrifying experience. She said she was sitting near the passenger door when the vehicle started rolling backward, and she was flung out onto the ground.

"I was sitting near the passenger door when the vehicle started rolling backwards. I fell out of the vehicle and landed on the ground, and that's when I felt a sharp pain in my shoulder. I'm grateful that I'm alive, but I'm in deep pain," said the woman, who declined to be named.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to Binga District Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention. While the exact extent of the injuries remains unclear, it is understood that one victim suffered a broken shoulder, and others sustained various injuries.

Binga North Member of Parliament, Chineka Muchimba, confirmed the accident and expressed concerns about the state of the road where the incident occurred. Muchimba said that local authorities had already engaged Kamativi Mine for assistance in patching up the road, which has become increasingly hazardous.

"We had earlier engaged Kamativi Mine to assist in patching the road, which has become a death trap due to its poor state. Works are expected to start soon, and we urge road users to exercise caution while travelling on this road," said Muchimba.

The area where the accident occurred is notorious for road accidents, having claimed 10 lives in similar circumstances back in 2006. The dangerous slope has long been a blackspot, and despite efforts to improve the road, incidents like this continue to highlight the need for urgent road repairs and better safety measures.

Local authorities have promised to take swift action to improve the safety of the road, but in the meantime, road users are being urged to exercise extra caution while travelling through this perilous stretch.

Source - newsday
More on: #Accident, #Injured, #Road

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

52 mins ago | 97 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

53 mins ago | 60 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

54 mins ago | 45 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

55 mins ago | 35 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 72 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

58 mins ago | 54 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

58 mins ago | 30 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

59 mins ago | 33 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

1 hr ago | 6 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

1 hr ago | 8 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

1 hr ago | 30 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Helidrive service expands operations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo capitalises on ZITF to market city opportunities

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF to hold primary elections for Insiza North by-election

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Former Zapu cadre Njani Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe courts energy sector investors

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Chiyangwa in court for defrauding Guramatunhu of over US$500k in cryptocurrency

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF delegation back from China with optimism for investment

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Yale University donates to Zimbabwe's Natural History Museum

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Dynamos fans disgruntled

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe has removed barriers to trade, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 11 Views

EU scraps duty on Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 19 Views

4 more interchanges for Harare, 0 for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court overturns ZCTU's bid to retire official

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Woman accuses ex-lover of abuse

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

VFEX sees massive jump in Q1 turnover

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Cotton farmers want immediate price talks

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

China says US should revoke unilateral tariffs, denies talks

2 hrs ago | 27 Views