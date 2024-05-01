Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora and senior party official Tapiwa Mashakada yesterday appeared before Harare Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing fraud charges involving US$22,000 related to a commercial property rental deal.The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), represented by Chengetai Guta, was cited as the first accused, while Mwonzora and Mashakada are the second and third accused, respectively. The complainant in the matter is Denmark Training Services, represented by Dennis Shoko.The State alleges that in September 2023, Denmark Training Services approached MDC officials with the intention of leasing a commercial stand in Belvedere, Harare. Mashakada, acting on behalf of the party, allegedly informed the complainant that the MDC owned the property. He later sought approval from Mwonzora, leading to an agreement being signed after the complainant paid US$22,000 in rental fees.However, when the complainant later attempted to develop the stand, he discovered that it was already occupied by another party. Upon raising the issue with Mwonzora and Mashakada, the complainant was advised to take possession of the stand on May 1, 2024 — a departure from the original lease agreement, which stipulated a start date of October 1, 2023.Despite assurances, the property remained occupied on May 1, and the complainant was unable to access it. The court heard that the MDC officials continued to collect rental payments from the complainant, fully aware that the stand was not available for occupation.Subsequently, the complainant was informed that the lease agreement had been cancelled and was advised to seek a refund, prompting him to file a police report.Investigations later revealed that the lease agreement between the City of Harare and the MDC had already been cancelled on August 20, 2023 - before the MDC entered into the new lease agreement with Denmark Training Services. The City of Harare confirmed that the land belongs to the council and that no other party has legal rights over it.Mwonzora, Mashakada, and the MDC are facing serious allegations of fraud and misrepresentation. The matter was remanded for further proceedings.