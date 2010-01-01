Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The ruling ZANU-PF party has registered more than 5,000 new members during the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), reflecting what party officials described as growing public interest in joining the party.

This was revealed by ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who hailed the turnout at the party's exhibition stand in Bulawayo as a clear endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "people-centred policies."

Mutsvangwa said the party's adoption of digital registration at the event contributed to the significant increase in membership card uptake, with many citizens using the platform to register as new members.

"We had more than 5,000 new members. The Trade Fair was an eye-opening experience for ZANU-PF, reflecting the populace's desire to reconnect with the party," said Mutsvangwa.

He added that the exhibition offered the ruling party a chance to directly engage with the public. "The Trade Fair was an eye-opening event for ZANU-PF as it came face-to-face with the enthusiasm of the populace as they sought to know more about it and, more importantly, how to join the party."

The ZITF, which attracts local and international exhibitors across sectors, provided a strategic opportunity for political engagement alongside economic showcasing.

Source - the herald

