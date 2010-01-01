Latest News Editor's Choice


Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
Three men from Epworth have appeared in court facing allegations of stealing high-value equipment and fuel from Econet wireless network boosters in two separate incidents.

Christopher Makamelo, also known as Nyambuya (60), Tinotenda Nathan Madzima (33), and Nosilathi Mahellow Moyo (25), were brought before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Thursday. They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody pending further investigations.

According to court papers, the trio allegedly committed the first offence on April 4, when they broke into an Econet booster site located in Zimre Park. The incident was discovered on April 21, after the site's informant, who had left everything intact earlier in the month, was notified of a breach at the facility.

The suspects reportedly used an unknown object to break the perimeter wall and made off with two Huawei lithium batteries valued at US$2,500, 50 litres of petrol worth US$78, and also cut and stole an armoured cable.

In a second count, the court heard that another informant patrolling along Zimre Way on April 21 noticed that the lights at another Econet booster were not flashing — a potential sign of tampering. Upon closer inspection, he discovered that the site had also been broken into, with burglars having forced their way in by damaging the burglar bars.

The suspects allegedly stole another lithium battery, also valued at US$2,500, along with 80 litres of diesel worth US$124.

Detectives from the CID Homicide unit received a tip-off that Makamelo had been seen in Jacha, Epworth. Acting on the information, police arrested him, and he reportedly implicated Madzima and Moyo. The latter two were apprehended following a shootout with police.

The case has been adjourned to allow for further investigations.

Source - the herald
More on: #Econet, #Booster, #Court

