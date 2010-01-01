More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are hunting for three women accused of orchestrating a massive grocery scam that duped more than 300 people out of thousands of dollars in a fraudulent bulk-buying scheme.The suspects, identified as Vimbai Chirimuta (alias Vee's Closet), Ndapiwanashe Kufonya (alias Mai Ano), and one only known as Portia, are reported to have launched a WhatsApp group in 2023 where they convinced members to deposit money for the purchase of imported groceries and clothing.According to several victims, the trio operated from an office along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare, where payments were collected for shipping, purchasing, and duty fees. While some early participants in the scheme, particularly those who joined in September 2023, reportedly received goods, hundreds of others never got anything."We lost our money through a botched deal," one victim said. "The members who joined earlier could have been part of the illicit deal since they benefited. But the rest of us got nothing despite paying everything they asked for."The complainants allege that after a substantial number of people had joined and made payments, the suspects began stalling deliveries and later demanded additional funds to cover customs duties — funds that were also allegedly misused. The situation worsened when the office used for transactions was abruptly closed."After collecting a lot of money over time, they switched off their phones, never delivered the goods, and disappeared," another victim added.Despite numerous complaints, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not immediately be reached for comment. However, several cases have reportedly been lodged with police, and the matter is under investigation.Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward as investigations continue.