Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe has emerged as Africa's fifth-largest producer of avocados, following a 164 percent surge in production over the past six years, thanks to increased investments from both government and the private sector.

According to the Horticultural Development Council (HDC), avocado production rose from 47,370 tonnes in the 2017/18 season to 125,028 tonnes in the 2023/24 season - a milestone that places Zimbabwe ahead of countries like Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The HDC credited the country's rapid rise to strategic investment in the horticulture sector and enhanced engagement and re-engagement efforts, which are beginning to open lucrative export markets, including China.

"After a tough dry season, nothing says resilience like Zimbabwean avocados being packed for export," the HDC stated in a post on X. "Zimbabwe is now Africa's 5th largest avocado producer… Let's give them the policy support they need to go even further."

Avocado exports are expected to play a significant role in Zimbabwe's drive toward US$1 billion in horticultural export earnings, as agreements with international partners begin to bear fruit.

Notably, Zimbabwe and China signed a Protocol for Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocados, which clears a critical regulatory hurdle. The agreement was one of 17 memorandums of understanding signed during bilateral talks between President Mnangagwa and Chinese leaders.

To follow up, a Chinese delegation led by Jiangsu Province executive vice governor Mr Ma Xin visited Zimbabwe earlier this year, underlining strong trade and investment ties. In April, ZimTrade hosted Chinese avocado and macadamia buyers in Chipinge, Manicaland, where much of the country's avocado farming is concentrated.

According to the HDC's April 2025 horticulture update, two trial containers of avocados are set to be shipped to China this season, following a virtual inspection of fumigation procedures.

The country is also pursuing market access negotiations with India for avocados, citrus, and blueberries as it seeks to diversify its export base.

Figures from the second round of the Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA 2) show that avocado production increased 21 percent from 103,680 tonnes in 2022/23 to 125,028 tonnes in 2023/24.

Planted area also rose significantly, increasing 74 percent from 1,579 hectares in 2017/18 to 2,745 hectares in 2024/25. Yield per hectare improved from 30 tonnes to 46 tonnes over the same period — a 53 percent gain.

However, the HDC warned of a challenging 2025 season ahead due to dry conditions and biannual production cycles, which naturally result in alternating high and low harvest years. Despite this, the Zimbabwe Avocado Growers Association (ZAGA) estimates that around 5,000 tonnes will still be exported this year.

CLAFA 2 also noted that only 60 percent of current avocado production is exportable, with the remainder offering opportunities for local beneficiation.

Data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) indicates that avocado export volumes jumped 128 percent, from 2.74 million kg in 2017 to 6.25 million kg in 2024.

Export earnings, however, rose just 24 percent, from US$1.69 million to US$2.09 million, highlighting the need for Zimbabwe to move up the value chain and possibly explore value-added products like processed avocado oil or packaged guacamole to maximise returns.

As the country sets its sights on global horticultural markets, the avocado sector stands out as one of the most promising growth areas, combining investment, innovation, and international diplomacy to drive economic diversification.

Source - the herald

