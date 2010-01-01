Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Chinese nationals, Hui Xiang and Zhao Yunfeng, who were accused of attempted murder, walked free yesterday after the Harare Magistrates' Court acquitted them at the close of the State case.The duo had been accused of assaulting fellow Chinese businessman Xu Jinx, the director of Su Li Da Mining Company, during a confrontation over unpaid debts. However, Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa ruled that the State's case was riddled with inconsistencies and lacked credibility.In his ruling, Magistrate Tsikwa said the evidence presented suggested that the allegations were fabricated by Jinx, who was allegedly trying to avoid paying money owed to the accused, with whom he had a business relationship."It is clear from the inconsistencies in the evidence that the complainant fabricated the allegations. The State failed to present a prima facie case," Tsikwa said.The incident in question occurred on July 26, when Xiang and Yunfeng reportedly visited Jinx's residence to demand repayment. An argument ensued, followed by a physical altercation. Jinx later accused the pair of attempted murder.However, the tables have turned, as Jinx himself is facing multiple fraud charges in unrelated matters currently pending before the courts.In one case, Jinx is alleged to have defrauded fellow Chinese businessman Yan Chen of US$15,900 in a botched chrome deal. According to court documents, Jinx posed as the director of Santle Mvurwi Mine and offered to supply Chen with 35 truckloads of Chromium Ore for US$20,900. Chen paid a deposit of US$15,900 but never received the ore. Despite months of follow-ups, Jinx allegedly gave excuses about pending paperwork before Chen filed a police report at ZRP Borrowdale.In another case filed in August last year, Jinx is also accused of defrauding Qingu Investments (Pvt) Ltd of US$72,000 under similar circumstances. Both cases remain before the courts.The acquittal of Hui Xiang and Zhao Yunfeng has shifted attention to Jinx's own legal woes, with calls for thorough investigations into his alleged fraudulent activities in Zimbabwe's mining sector.