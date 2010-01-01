Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Villagers in Mutsago area, Marange, can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a stray lion that had been wreaking havoc in the community was shot and killed by rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) on Sunday evening.

The lion, believed to have strayed from the nearby Save Valley Conservancy, had killed four head of cattle over the past month, sparking widespread fear and tension among locals.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the operation yesterday and praised the collaborative efforts of the local community, traditional leaders, and government agencies.

"Lions are nocturnal animals, which made tracking particularly difficult," said Farawo. "We appreciate the support we received from the Mutare Rural District Council, Civil Protection Unit, local traditional leaders, and councillors. Their cooperation made it possible to restore peace in the area."

The lion's nocturnal movements had made it elusive, prompting ZimParks to increase surveillance and response efforts in coordination with local structures.

The situation in Manicaland province remains tense, however, with a spike in wildlife incursions, particularly involving stray buffaloes. In recent weeks, six people - including a schoolchild - were injured in separate buffalo attacks across Buhera South and Marange.

Three of the victims were attacked near Dune Primary School in Ward 28, while the others, including the child, were injured in the Mutsago area under Chief Marange.

Authorities say the wild animals — both lions and buffaloes — are straying from the Save Valley Conservancy, likely in search of food and water, and are increasingly encroaching into nearby villages in Marange and Buhera districts.

One of the stray buffaloes was also recently shot and killed in Marange.

ZimParks has urged villagers to remain vigilant, report sightings of dangerous wildlife immediately, and avoid venturing into bushy areas, especially during early mornings and evenings.

The authority says it will continue monitoring the situation closely while seeking long-term solutions to prevent further human-wildlife conflict in the region.

