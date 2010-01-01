Latest News Editor's Choice


Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 43-year-old man from Chief Tshitshi's area in Plumtree has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service after he was convicted of physically abusing his mother, whom he accused of witchcraft.

Mandlenkosi Sibanda appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was initially sentenced to 12 months in prison, with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining six months were converted to community service.

According to prosecutor Selestine Madziwa, the complainant, Margaret Mpofu (68), is Sibanda's biological mother and resides in the same village.

The court heard that on January 29 this year, Sibanda stormed into his mother's homestead and began hurling insults at her, accusing her of being a witch and blaming her for the breakdown of his marriage.

In a fit of rage, Sibanda reportedly assaulted his mother with a wooden stick, leaving her with multiple injuries across her body.

Following the assault, a police report was filed and Sibanda was arrested. His mother was later referred to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The magistrate condemned Sibanda's actions as a grave act of domestic violence, noting that blaming elderly women for misfortunes under the guise of witchcraft accusations is unacceptable and must be curbed.

Sibanda will now serve his 210 hours of community service at a designated public institution in the area.

Source - the herald

