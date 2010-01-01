Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Hwange have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Mujimba 9 Village in Siabuwa, Binga District, for the brutal murder of her six-year-old daughter, who was living with a disability.The suspect, Melody Mwiinde, was arrested on April 25, two days after the heinous act, according to a statement released by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Mwiinde allegedly hanged her daughter using an electrical cable tied to a tree branch before dumping the body in a disused hut, Commissioner Nyathi said."The suspect allegedly killed her daughter (6) by hanging her with an electrical cable from a tree branch. The body was dumped in a disused hut," he confirmed.In her confession, Mwiinde told police that she committed the crime because she was being mocked by members of the community for raising a child with a disability. She also claimed the child's father had disowned the child, exacerbating her emotional and social distress.Authorities have condemned the act and urged communities to report and support individuals facing social or mental distress rather than stigmatizing them.The body of the child was retrieved by police and taken for post-mortem examination, while Mwiinde remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.Police have urged members of the public to seek help when dealing with mental health or social pressures and warned that violence against children will be met with the full force of the law.