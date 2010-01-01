Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

State agents outwitted at Artuz congressThe Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) successfully thwarted an attempt by State security agents to block its congress held in Jotsholo, Lupane district, Matabeleland North province.According to Artuz president Obert Masaraure, the union's congress, which took place at St Martin Mission, was rescued by their lawyer, Douglas Coltart, who applied for an interdict after advising the police on the legality of the gathering."The State agents insisted on being part of the congress, with seven officials attending the Artuz congress," Masaraure told Southern Eye. "However, delegates were not deterred, and we hope the State agents delivered our unfiltered demands to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in real time."The congress was convened to address critical issues affecting rural-based teachers, particularly those in regions suffering from extreme marginalization like Matabeleland North. Despite the tension and interference from security agents, Artuz delegates remained resolute in their discussions.Masaraure announced that rural teachers had vowed to down tools and organize picketing at every school in Zimbabwe on the opening day, demanding a fair wage. This bold move follows grievances about poor salaries and working conditions faced by rural teachers."We selected the venue in Matabeleland North to highlight the extreme marginalization of the province," said Masaraure. "The union will fight for the devolution of governance so that no region is left behind."In their resolution, the congress emphasized ending Harare's supremacy, which they argue has only led to widespread poverty for the majority while enriching the politically connected. The union also expressed strong opposition to what they called the massive looting of national coffers by "tenderpreneurs" and rejected the Zanu-PF 2030 agenda and the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act.Masaraure further declared that the new leadership was tasked with growing the union and leading the fight against oppression and exploitation, reaffirming Artuz's commitment to defending democracy in Zimbabwe.Never Nyahunzvi, Artuz's provincial co-ordinator for Matabeleland North, supported the call for protests, stating, "As long as the protests are done procedurally as provided for by the law, I support legal protests over poor salaries."The Artuz congress concluded with a strong mandate to continue advocating for fair wages and the rights of teachers, with a firm commitment to challenging the status quo. The union remains defiant in its mission to ensure that rural teachers' voices are heard and their demands met.