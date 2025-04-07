City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare (CoH) has responded to reports of bed bug infestations spreading to suburbs such as Mabvuku, Glen View, and Budiriro, confirming that investigations are underway but asserting that the problem is currently confined to Mbare. The local authority has deployed a team to investigate the claims circulating on social media regarding the spread of the pests. This comes after a bed bug outbreak was reported in the Mbare Flats, prompting the CoH and other agencies to provide fumigation chemicals to residents on April 7 in an effort to contain the situation.In a statement, the CoH said it had activated its Incident Management System to effectively respond to the infestation and appointed a team to address the issue. The statement further clarified that while claims of the infestation spreading to other areas were circulating, the problem has so far been limited to Mbare. The CoH assured residents that investigations were ongoing in other areas, including those reported on social media.The CoH emphasized its efforts to tackle the issue, stating that over 60% of the targeted rooms in Mbare Flats had already been fumigated, with plans for three rounds of fumigation in total. As of now, 64% of the 5,450 rooms in Mbare have been treated in the first round, which began on April 7, 2025. An Incident Manager has been appointed, and an Incident Action Plan developed to guide the response efforts.Although bed bugs are not known to transmit any diseases, they are considered a significant nuisance due to their bites, which cause discomfort and disrupt sleep. According to the CoH, controlling bed bug populations can be challenging due to their life cycle, which includes eggs that are resistant to most chemicals. As such, multiple fumigation rounds will be necessary to fully address the infestation, as the eggs hatch between treatments.The CoH has called for collaborations with partners and stakeholders to enhance the response efforts. It is currently in the process of procuring the services of private fumigation companies to help sustain ongoing operations. The local authority also emphasized the importance of preventive measures and has encouraged residents to maintain cleanliness, reduce clutter, and expose household items to sunlight regularly. Other recommended practices include regularly cleaning and vacuuming floors, bed frames, and surrounding areas, especially in cracks and crevices. The CoH also advised residents to wash and dry bed linens in hot water at least 50°C and to change bedding regularly to prevent infestations. Additionally, residents have been urged to avoid second-hand items or ensure they are properly fumigated before use.The CoH expressed its gratitude to the community for their cooperation and engagement, stating that collective efforts would ensure a successful response to the bed bug outbreak.