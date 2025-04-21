Latest News Editor's Choice


Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A recent meeting between Ndebele King claimant Bulelani Khumalo, a descendant of the late King Lobengula, and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has sparked outrage from the Zimbabwean government. The Local Government Ministry has condemned the meeting, labeling it unlawful and accusing Coltart of engaging with a "charlatan."

The controversial meeting, held on April 21 at City Hall, was shared publicly by Coltart, who described it as a "highly productive and fruitful" discussion. On social media, Coltart posted images of the meeting alongside a message in which he detailed the subjects discussed, including plans to honor the legacy of King Mzilikazi and his descendants through recognition of historical days and the development of culturally significant sites in Bulawayo and surrounding areas. Coltart expressed hope that such initiatives would help respect Ndebele culture and history while boosting the city's tourist potential.

However, the meeting has drawn the ire of government officials, who have repeatedly stated their refusal to recognize the Ndebele monarchy. Bulelani Khumalo, who was installed as the self-proclaimed King in 2018, is not acknowledged by the government, which officially recognizes Ndebele chiefs. The government maintains that King Bulelani's claim to the throne is illegal, despite his widespread acceptance by some members of the Khumalo family and traditional leaders.

In a strongly worded letter to Coltart, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works criticized the meeting, calling it "unlawful and wrongful" and accusing the mayor of granting legitimacy to a "pseudo King." The letter went on to describe King Bulelani as a "charlatan" and a "criminal," urging the mayor and other city officials to cease engaging with him in this capacity.

"It has been brought to my attention that this unlawful and wrongful meeting was held in the Bulawayo Mayor's Parlour on 21 April 2025 whereat a pseudo character known as Bulelani was addressed as King Bulelani at your own behest," the letter stated. "The Ministry would like to advise you, as the Mayor of the City of Bulawayo and any other functionary of the City of Bulawayo to desist from entertaining this self-styled ‘King' Bulelani, as such behaviour is not only criminal but has the negative effect of misleading the general public."

The controversy highlights the ongoing division over the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne. While King Bulelani is widely accepted by some factions of the Khumalo family and his supporters, another claimant, Peter Zwide Khumalo, also asserts his right to the title of Ndebele King.

This dispute has been a source of tension, with the government maintaining its stance against the revival of the monarchy, and traditional leaders continuing to assert their own roles in local governance. The meeting between Bulelani Khumalo and Coltart has reignited debates surrounding the legitimacy of the Ndebele monarchy and the role of traditional leadership in modern Zimbabwe.

Source - NewZimbabwe

