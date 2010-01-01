Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ibhetshu LikaZulu has expressed deep concern over the letter written by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, which condemned Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart for meeting with King Bulelani Khumalo, the legitimate cultural leader of the Ndebele people. The group, which represents the interests of the Ndebele community, has vehemently rejected the Minister's position, describing the letter as an affront to Ndebele culture and sovereignty.

In a strongly worded statement, Ibhetshu LikaZulu clarified that King Bulelani Khumalo's claim to the throne is not a self-appointed one. According to the organization, the king's ascension followed a rigorous process deeply rooted in Ndebele traditions, led by experts in the royal family and supported by extensive consultations with community leaders. They emphasized that King Bulelani is a direct descendant of King Lobengula, the last sovereign ruler of the Ndebele nation before colonial forces forcibly disrupted the kingdom.

"The Ndebele people recognize King Bulelani Khumalo as a rightful heir to the throne," said an official from Ibhetshu LikaZulu. "He is not a foreigner or an impostor, but a symbol of our cultural continuity and heritage. The Mayor's meeting with him was not just appropriate but a gesture of respect for the cultural traditions of the people he serves."

The statement also condemned the Minister's letter as not only a personal attack on Mayor Coltart but as an insult to the entire Ndebele nation. The Minister's characterization of King Bulelani as a "pseudo-king" and "criminal" was described as deeply offensive. Ibhetshu LikaZulu reminded the Minister that King Lobengula and his successor King Mzilikazi are revered by the Ndebele people, not only for their leadership but also for their resistance against colonialism, which played a significant role in inspiring Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

In addressing the Minister's statements, Ibhetshu LikaZulu also pointed to Zimbabwe's post-independence political system, arguing that the shift from traditional leadership to a political party system was a consequence of colonial disruption. The organization noted that the government's refusal to recognize the Ndebele monarchy serves the interests of a political system that they argue still reflects colonial influence, with power maintained by political elites who are disconnected from traditional Ndebele governance structures.

“The people of the Ndebele kingdom were once led by kings, and it is entirely within our right to continue this tradition,” the group asserted. “If the constitution must be amended to recognize our cultural rights, we will not hesitate to call for such changes. Our cultural sovereignty cannot be denied by political actors who seek to suppress the cultural rights of our people.”

The group further reminded the government of the historical trauma faced by the Ndebele people, particularly the Gukurahundi massacres, which they argue were aimed at erasing their cultural identity. Ibhetshu LikaZulu stated that they have not forgotten the atrocities and continue to demand recognition, dignity, and respect for their heritage.

The statement also warned the government that when the time comes for King Bulelani's coronation, the Ndebele people will not seek permission from political authorities. "Our cultural sovereignty is not dependent on political validation," the statement concluded.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu's defense of King Bulelani Khumalo underscores the ongoing tension over the Ndebele monarchy's recognition and the role of traditional leadership in Zimbabwe's contemporary political landscape. The group's resolute stance reflects the broader struggle for cultural recognition and the desire for the Ndebele people to assert their rightful place in the nation's history.

Source - byo24news

Must Read

