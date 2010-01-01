Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A terrifying crime wave has rocked Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb, where six residents were brutally attacked by armed criminals wielding machetes and an axe in a series of violent incidents along the railway line separating Entumbane and Richmond on Thursday evening.

According to Ward 10 Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu, the attacks occurred between 5pm and 6pm, targeting individuals walking through the area from work, church, or simply passing between the two suburbs. The assailants robbed the victims of their possessions, stripped several men naked, and left at least three people severely injured and hospitalised.

"People in Entumbane are not okay. They are frightened and the whole community is shaken," Councillor Ndlovu told CITE. "The attacks happened at different points along the railway. Some victims were coming from church, others from work, and some were just crossing over to Richmond. These thugs took everything – phones, jackets, trousers – and even stripped some men completely naked."

Ndlovu said although some female victims were spared physical assault, they were threatened with violence if they resisted. "The thugs told the women they would have chopped them but decided to spare them," she added.

Residents believe the criminals may be hiding in nearby maize fields that stretch toward Saucerstown, using the cover to ambush unsuspecting pedestrians. "That area is surrounded by fields, and we've received reports that this is where the attackers retreat to," Ndlovu said.

Three of the victims were treated and released from hospital, while the remaining three are still admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital. Ndlovu said she intends to visit the injured and has been engaging police to address the security crisis.

In a chilling account of the ordeal, one of the victims, Busani Sibanda, shared how he was ambushed by the assailants after attending a church service. He had gone to meet a friend near the railway to collect cow dung when the attackers struck.

"After my church mates left, three men emerged from the maize fields and started attacking us with machetes," Sibanda recounted. "We were both chopped on our heads, hands and legs. They robbed us of our phones, sneakers, and clothes. They left us completely naked and bleeding."

Sibanda suffered serious injuries, including deep cuts that required stitches. He described the pain and trauma of the attack, saying, "I'm still in pain and struggling to walk. One of them hit me with an axe. I don't know how long they had been watching us. It's terrifying."

Councillor Ndlovu said the attacks have left the community living in fear, even during daytime. "These criminals are bold. They are not waiting for nightfall anymore. People are scared to walk to and from work or church," she said.

She urged residents to avoid walking near the railway line, especially at dusk, and to travel in groups wherever possible. "We need increased community patrols, and I urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to report it immediately. Safety must come first."

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incidents, but residents are calling for urgent intervention to restore peace and security in the area.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

21 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

21 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

21 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

21 hrs ago | 92 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

21 hrs ago | 379 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

21 hrs ago | 178 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

21 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

21 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

21 hrs ago | 55 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

21 hrs ago | 49 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

22 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

22 hrs ago | 408 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

22 hrs ago | 290 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

22 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

22 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

22 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

22 hrs ago | 121 Views