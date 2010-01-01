Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

A terrifying crime wave has rocked Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb, where six residents were brutally attacked by armed criminals wielding machetes and an axe in a series of violent incidents along the railway line separating Entumbane and Richmond on Thursday evening.According to Ward 10 Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu, the attacks occurred between 5pm and 6pm, targeting individuals walking through the area from work, church, or simply passing between the two suburbs. The assailants robbed the victims of their possessions, stripped several men naked, and left at least three people severely injured and hospitalised."People in Entumbane are not okay. They are frightened and the whole community is shaken," Councillor Ndlovu told CITE. "The attacks happened at different points along the railway. Some victims were coming from church, others from work, and some were just crossing over to Richmond. These thugs took everything – phones, jackets, trousers – and even stripped some men completely naked."Ndlovu said although some female victims were spared physical assault, they were threatened with violence if they resisted. "The thugs told the women they would have chopped them but decided to spare them," she added.Residents believe the criminals may be hiding in nearby maize fields that stretch toward Saucerstown, using the cover to ambush unsuspecting pedestrians. "That area is surrounded by fields, and we've received reports that this is where the attackers retreat to," Ndlovu said.Three of the victims were treated and released from hospital, while the remaining three are still admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital. Ndlovu said she intends to visit the injured and has been engaging police to address the security crisis.In a chilling account of the ordeal, one of the victims, Busani Sibanda, shared how he was ambushed by the assailants after attending a church service. He had gone to meet a friend near the railway to collect cow dung when the attackers struck."After my church mates left, three men emerged from the maize fields and started attacking us with machetes," Sibanda recounted. "We were both chopped on our heads, hands and legs. They robbed us of our phones, sneakers, and clothes. They left us completely naked and bleeding."Sibanda suffered serious injuries, including deep cuts that required stitches. He described the pain and trauma of the attack, saying, "I'm still in pain and struggling to walk. One of them hit me with an axe. I don't know how long they had been watching us. It's terrifying."Councillor Ndlovu said the attacks have left the community living in fear, even during daytime. "These criminals are bold. They are not waiting for nightfall anymore. People are scared to walk to and from work or church," she said.She urged residents to avoid walking near the railway line, especially at dusk, and to travel in groups wherever possible. "We need increased community patrols, and I urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to report it immediately. Safety must come first."Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incidents, but residents are calling for urgent intervention to restore peace and security in the area.