Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Trade and commercial activity ground to a halt on Monday, 28 April, at the Chirundu Border Post as Zimbabwean and Zambian nationals staged rival protests, escalating tensions at one of Southern Africa's key transit points.

The standoff, which lasted several hours, was triggered by ongoing grievances over alleged unequal treatment of nationals from both countries attempting to cross the border.

Zambian protesters reportedly blocked Zimbabwean nationals from entering Zambia, accusing Zimbabwean immigration authorities of selectively targeting Zambians for deportation while Zimbabweans face harsher treatment in Zambia.

Sources on the ground indicated that Zimbabwean nationals have been subjected to arrests for lacking valid permits, with some reportedly paying as much as 24,000 Kwacha (around US$800) to secure their release from detention by Zambian authorities.

In contrast, undocumented Zambians crossing into Zimbabwe have reportedly been allowed to enter without facing similar penalties, fuelling anger among Zimbabwean travellers and traders.

The situation escalated when Zimbabwean nationals at the border launched a counter-protest, decrying what they labelled as harassment and extortion by Zambian officials. Some accused Zambian authorities of targeting Zimbabweans disproportionately while allowing their own citizens to operate freely across the border.

Matters worsened when Zambian vendors, reportedly turned away by Zimbabwean immigration officers earlier in the day, returned in protest to join their fellow nationals, demanding fair treatment and access to Zimbabwean markets.

"The situation became chaotic, with both sides refusing to allow any movement across the border," said one witness who operates a cross-border trucking business. "Trade came to a complete standstill. No trucks, no buses, no clearance."

Officials from both countries are yet to issue formal statements, but local authorities and border security have reportedly been deployed to de-escalate the tensions and restore order.

The Chirundu crossing is a vital economic lifeline linking Zimbabwe and Zambia and serves as a key corridor for regional trade stretching from South Africa to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Analysts have warned that unless the immigration and trade policies are harmonised and fairly enforced, the friction could undermine cross-border relations and regional economic stability.

Efforts are reportedly underway to convene an emergency bilateral meeting between Zimbabwean and Zambian immigration and trade officials to address the root causes of the dispute.

As of Tuesday morning, movement at the border remained restricted, with dozens of trucks and travellers stranded on both sides awaiting clearance.

Source - cite

Comments


Must Read

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

21 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

21 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

21 hrs ago | 534 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

21 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

21 hrs ago | 92 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

21 hrs ago | 379 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

21 hrs ago | 178 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

21 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

21 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

21 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

21 hrs ago | 55 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

21 hrs ago | 49 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

22 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

22 hrs ago | 408 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

22 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

22 hrs ago | 290 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

22 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

22 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Gwanda unveils investment incentives

22 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's suspension of tariffs on US goods triggers debate

22 hrs ago | 121 Views