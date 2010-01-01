Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

News / National

by Staff reporter

Trade and commercial activity ground to a halt on Monday, 28 April, at the Chirundu Border Post as Zimbabwean and Zambian nationals staged rival protests, escalating tensions at one of Southern Africa's key transit points.The standoff, which lasted several hours, was triggered by ongoing grievances over alleged unequal treatment of nationals from both countries attempting to cross the border.Zambian protesters reportedly blocked Zimbabwean nationals from entering Zambia, accusing Zimbabwean immigration authorities of selectively targeting Zambians for deportation while Zimbabweans face harsher treatment in Zambia.Sources on the ground indicated that Zimbabwean nationals have been subjected to arrests for lacking valid permits, with some reportedly paying as much as 24,000 Kwacha (around US$800) to secure their release from detention by Zambian authorities.In contrast, undocumented Zambians crossing into Zimbabwe have reportedly been allowed to enter without facing similar penalties, fuelling anger among Zimbabwean travellers and traders.The situation escalated when Zimbabwean nationals at the border launched a counter-protest, decrying what they labelled as harassment and extortion by Zambian officials. Some accused Zambian authorities of targeting Zimbabweans disproportionately while allowing their own citizens to operate freely across the border.Matters worsened when Zambian vendors, reportedly turned away by Zimbabwean immigration officers earlier in the day, returned in protest to join their fellow nationals, demanding fair treatment and access to Zimbabwean markets."The situation became chaotic, with both sides refusing to allow any movement across the border," said one witness who operates a cross-border trucking business. "Trade came to a complete standstill. No trucks, no buses, no clearance."Officials from both countries are yet to issue formal statements, but local authorities and border security have reportedly been deployed to de-escalate the tensions and restore order.The Chirundu crossing is a vital economic lifeline linking Zimbabwe and Zambia and serves as a key corridor for regional trade stretching from South Africa to the Democratic Republic of Congo.Analysts have warned that unless the immigration and trade policies are harmonised and fairly enforced, the friction could undermine cross-border relations and regional economic stability.Efforts are reportedly underway to convene an emergency bilateral meeting between Zimbabwean and Zambian immigration and trade officials to address the root causes of the dispute.As of Tuesday morning, movement at the border remained restricted, with dozens of trucks and travellers stranded on both sides awaiting clearance.