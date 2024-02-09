Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Barely a month after President Emmerson Mnangagwa handed over 480 hectares of Arlington Estate to PPC Zimbabwe, a storm is brewing over the land's true ownership, with fresh court documents revealing that it has belonged to the Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative since 2006.

According to High Court summons and supporting documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative was offered 530.25 hectares of Subdivision E of Arlington nearly two decades ago for residential development. The cooperative now alleges that Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe fraudulently altered records in favour of PPC Zimbabwe, whose recent receipt of the land was ceremonially endorsed by President Mnangagwa.

Nyikavanhu argues that their offer letter for the land was never formally revoked, and that the cooperative has maintained official communication with government departments since the allocation. "One of the beneficiaries of this illegal process is PPC Zimbabwe. It is illegal because Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative's offer letter for the same land was never withdrawn," reads part of the summons.

Court documents allege that PPC Zimbabwe only produced an offer letter dated February 9, 2024, after being cited for illegally erecting billboards claiming ownership of the land. The cement company later submitted a Deed of Transfer (No: 6168/2024) from the Sheriff of the High Court in March this year, dramatically shifting the legal narrative.

"Because PPC Zimbabwe kept on manufacturing documents during the court application, it changed the complexion of the matter. Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative abandoned the application and will apply for the quashing of proceedings as they had become meaningless," the cooperative's lawyers stated.

They claim the entire transaction was part of "a calculated and well-coordinated plan to take over land which had already been allocated" to them. The land, once held by Portland before being gazetted for compulsory acquisition, was originally earmarked for the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, particularly the construction of an additional runway.

Documents in Nyikavanhu's possession include a 2011 letter from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), which gave them clearance to develop the land into residential stands. "Please be advised that CAAZ cleared your application and the development should be carried out according to the requirements listed by the Harare City Council Combination Master Plan," reads the letter signed by a P.T Dohwe.

Additionally, a letter from the Ministry of Local Government dated November 30, 2010, acknowledges the cooperative's ownership and presence at Arlington Estate Subdivision E. "This letter serves to confirm that Nyikavanhu Housing Cooperative is known and recognised by the office of the Governor and Resident Minister," stated the communication signed by then Acting District Administrator Godfrey Maeresa.

The cooperative claims these letters prove official recognition and contradict the recent handover to PPC Zimbabwe. Minister Garwe is now under scrutiny, with Nyikavanhu accusing him of irregularly facilitating the transfer of the land, ultimately drawing Mnangagwa into the controversy.

At the time of the land handover, Mnangagwa's move was widely praised as a step toward industrialisation and private sector development under the Vision 2030 economic blueprint. As part of the ceremony, PPC Zimbabwe presented the President with 60 tonnes of cement in appreciation.

However, the unfolding legal dispute and historical evidence now cast a shadow over the legitimacy of that gesture, with growing pressure for clarity and accountability in what is quickly becoming a politically sensitive land wrangle.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Garwe, #Mnangagwa, #Land

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

15 hrs ago | 549 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

23 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

24 hrs ago | 4442 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

24 hrs ago | 4588 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

24 hrs ago | 560 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

24 hrs ago | 740 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

24 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

24 hrs ago | 94 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

24 hrs ago | 189 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

24 hrs ago | 386 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

24 hrs ago | 128 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

24 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

24 hrs ago | 143 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

24 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

24 hrs ago | 148 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

24 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

24 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

24 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

24 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

24 hrs ago | 50 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

24 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

24 hrs ago | 454 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

24 hrs ago | 49 Views

BCC faces backlash over controversial South Africa trip

24 hrs ago | 306 Views

ZITF Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

24 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe set to be first African nation with nationwide public Air rescue service

24 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo woman thrives with hydroponic farm

24 hrs ago | 1832 Views