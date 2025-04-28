Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

News / National

The Harare City Council is grappling with a persistent bed bug outbreak in Mbare, one of the capital's oldest and most densely populated suburbs, as efforts to fumigate affected areas continue to face major setbacks.Health officials say the parasitic insects, known locally as tsikidzi, have developed resistance to the chemicals initially used, forcing a shift in strategy. The infestation, first reported earlier this month, has left many residents frustrated and health authorities scrambling for solutions.In an interview on Monday, Harare City Epidemiologist and Disease Control Officer Michael Vhere confirmed the scale of the challenge. "The insecticide we used to control the bed bugs faced some resistance, and we immediately switched to another one," he said. "Results on the new drug's effectiveness are expected today (Tuesday)."Vhere also revealed that progress in fumigation has been hampered by a lack of cooperation from residents. "We have now reached 64% in terms of our spraying target, but we should have completed fumigation of the 5,700 housing units if people had cooperated," he said.According to the council, many residents have not been available during fumigation efforts and have left their homes locked, leaving spraying teams unable to access the buildings. This lack of access is slowing down the council's response and allowing the infestation to persist.While investigations are ongoing, initial assessments suggest that the outbreak may have been triggered by the importation of second-hand clothing and compounded by poor hygiene conditions in the area. Bed bugs, though not known to transmit diseases, can cause significant discomfort and distress through their bites.Vhere added that the City of Harare is also looking beyond residential units. Public transport vehicles, including kombis and buses, will be fumigated starting next week to prevent the insects from spreading to other parts of the city.The situation in Mbare highlights growing concerns around public health management in high-density suburbs, particularly where living conditions and sanitation are already under strain. As council officials continue their efforts, they are urging residents to cooperate fully to ensure the outbreak is brought under control.