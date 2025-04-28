Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested NetOne company secretary Plaxedes Chikutu on charges of obstructing justice in an ongoing criminal investigation involving two of the company's employees accused of system hacking and financial fraud.In a statement released Monday, ZACC alleged that Chikutu played a key role in undermining internal investigations into the conduct of Billing Engineer Anotida Munyaradzi and Brand Officer Linda Mutemeri. The two employees are under scrutiny for allegedly gaining unauthorized access to and manipulating NetOne's systems, actions potentially tied to the siphoning of funds from the state-owned mobile operator.ZACC claims that in July 2024, Chikutu suspended the employees without consulting either the Human Resources or Loss Control departments. This breach of standard procedure reportedly allowed the suspects to retain their company-issued laptops, one of which is believed to have contained critical evidence."Chikutu is accused of mishandling the suspension and reinstatement of Anotida Munyaradzi and Linda Mutemeri, who were under investigation for unauthorized access and manipulation of company systems, potentially linked to fraud," the anti-graft body said.According to investigators, one of the laptops was allegedly formatted after Chikutu instructed the employees not to surrender the device, thereby destroying potentially vital evidence for the police investigation.In a further twist to the case, ZACC said Chikutu recommended in January 2025 that both employees be reinstated and paid their outstanding salaries, arguing their suspension had been procedurally flawed.Chikutu is expected to appear before the Harare Magistrates Court at Rotten Row on April 30, 2025, to answer to the charges.The arrest marks another high-profile case in ZACC's widening campaign to clamp down on corruption and administrative malpractice within public institutions and state-linked enterprises.