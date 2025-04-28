2 killed in high-speed chase with police

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people lost their lives in a tragic accident along Gweru-Bristol Road on Sunday night after their vehicle crashed into a tree during a high-speed chase with a police officer.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 10:30 PM on April 28, involving a Toyota Aqua that was reportedly being pursued by Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said investigations have been launched and that both criminal and disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against the officer involved."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fatal road traffic accident that occurred along Bristol Road on 28 April at around 2230 hours. Two people who were in a Toyota Aqua that was in a speed chase with Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba died on the spot when their vehicle hit a tree," said Commissioner Nyathi.He said the circumstances leading to the pursuit and crash are still under scrutiny, with authorities working to determine whether proper police procedures were followed during the chase.The names of the deceased have not yet been released as police await identification by next of kin.The incident has sparked renewed debate over the dangers of high-speed police pursuits and the need for tighter regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of life.