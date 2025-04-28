Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Premiership giants Highlanders will be without influential midfielders Melikhaya Ncube and Mason Mushore when they host league newcomers Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.The duo is serving a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards, ruling them out of the Week Nine midweek fixture. Their absence comes as a blow to coach Kelvin Kaindu, who has relied heavily on their energy and creativity in midfield during Highlanders' promising start to the season.Ncube and Mushore are part of a group of seven players across the league who will sit out midweek games due to suspension.TelOne will have to cope without the leadership of their captain, Frank Makarati, while FC Platinum will also be without Hagaizo Magaya. Greenfuel's Collins Mujuru, ZPC Kariba defender Collen Muleya, and Marvelous Faranado of Yadah Stars are also suspended for their respective matches after reaching the yellow card threshold.The absence of these key players adds intrigue to an already tightly contested Premiership campaign, with several clubs looking to cement their positions in the early-season standings.CASTLE LAGER PREMIERSHIP FIXTURESWednesdayChicken Inn v TelOne (Luveve)Kwekwe Utd v Simba Bhora (Bata)GreenFuel v Dynamos (GreenFuel Arena)Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo)CAPS Utd v FC Platinum (Rufaro)Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah (Baobab)Highlanders v Bikita Minerals (Barbourfields)ThursdayScottland v Herentals (Rufaro)MWOS v Manica Diamonds (Ngoni)