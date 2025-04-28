Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Premiership giants Highlanders will be without influential midfielders Melikhaya Ncube and Mason Mushore when they host league newcomers Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.

The duo is serving a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards, ruling them out of the Week Nine midweek fixture. Their absence comes as a blow to coach Kelvin Kaindu, who has relied heavily on their energy and creativity in midfield during Highlanders' promising start to the season.

Ncube and Mushore are part of a group of seven players across the league who will sit out midweek games due to suspension.

TelOne will have to cope without the leadership of their captain, Frank Makarati, while FC Platinum will also be without Hagaizo Magaya. Greenfuel's Collins Mujuru, ZPC Kariba defender Collen Muleya, and Marvelous Faranado of Yadah Stars are also suspended for their respective matches after reaching the yellow card threshold.

The absence of these key players adds intrigue to an already tightly contested Premiership campaign, with several clubs looking to cement their positions in the early-season standings.

CASTLE LAGER PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

Wednesday

Chicken Inn v TelOne (Luveve)
Kwekwe Utd v Simba Bhora (Bata)
GreenFuel v Dynamos (GreenFuel Arena)
Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo)
CAPS Utd v FC Platinum (Rufaro)
Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah (Baobab)
Highlanders v Bikita Minerals (Barbourfields)

Thursday

Scottland v Herentals (Rufaro)
MWOS v Manica Diamonds (Ngoni)

Source - herald
More on: #Bosso, #Bikta, #Clash

Comments


Must Read

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

23 mins ago | 31 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

27 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

6 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

9 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

10 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

11 hrs ago | 1456 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1296 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

11 hrs ago | 350 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

21 hrs ago | 765 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

28 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 677 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | 5384 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | 7635 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 600 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 799 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 1378 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

28 Apr 2025 at 12:44hrs | 111 Views

Stay aways won't work in Zimbabwe

28 Apr 2025 at 12:43hrs | 783 Views

Mutare pharmacist deregistered

28 Apr 2025 at 12:42hrs | 430 Views

Harare woman acquitted in COS fraud allegations

28 Apr 2025 at 12:41hrs | 206 Views

Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive

28 Apr 2025 at 12:40hrs | 232 Views

Geza stay away takes the shine off from trade fair?

28 Apr 2025 at 12:40hrs | 436 Views

Gweru struggles to move with times

28 Apr 2025 at 12:39hrs | 150 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent jailed for smuggling

28 Apr 2025 at 12:38hrs | 261 Views

Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis

28 Apr 2025 at 12:37hrs | 181 Views

Old Gwanda Road rehabilitation begins

28 Apr 2025 at 12:36hrs | 215 Views

Bogus car dealer in court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:36hrs | 111 Views

Mambo Dhuterere's wife fraud case resumes on May 6

28 Apr 2025 at 12:35hrs | 176 Views

Harare woman fined for attacking ex-husband

28 Apr 2025 at 12:35hrs | 341 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian President

28 Apr 2025 at 12:34hrs | 195 Views

Zimbabwe introduces rebate on solar equipment for EV charging stations

28 Apr 2025 at 12:34hrs | 161 Views

Zimbabwe in US$17bn power investment push

28 Apr 2025 at 12:33hrs | 72 Views

ZITF 2025 generates US$10 million worth of deals

28 Apr 2025 at 12:32hrs | 56 Views

Daniel Chapo courts Zimbabwe investors at ZITF

28 Apr 2025 at 12:31hrs | 88 Views

Mnangagwa to bury 2 colleagues on Wednesday

28 Apr 2025 at 12:30hrs | 481 Views

Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

28 Apr 2025 at 12:29hrs | 57 Views