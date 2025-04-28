Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabwe and Iran to accelerate the implementation of over 13 cooperation agreements signed in 2023, emphasizing the urgent need for tangible outcomes that benefit citizens of both nations.The agreements were signed in Harare last year under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, covering key sectors such as trade, health, education, agriculture, and technology.Speaking during a meeting in Harare on Tuesday with Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Ahmad Meydari, VP Chiwenga said the time had come to operationalize the deals in line with the political will shown by the leadership of both countries."Honourable Minister, you may be aware that we have several signed agreements between our two countries. These have the potential to transform our bilateral relations and foster cooperation," said Dr Chiwenga."I am confident that these agreements may also help us to address international business challenges emanating from unfavourable trading business policies. We must ensure the timeous implementation of signed agreements."He noted that similar sentiments had been expressed by Iranian First Vice President Dr Mohammad Reza Aref during their discussions on Monday, underlining a shared sense of urgency.Dr Chiwenga also called on the respective ambassadors in Tehran and Harare to take a leading role in fast-tracking the implementation process, describing them as the "first point of contact" in turning commitments into action.Following the meeting, Dr Chiwenga toured the Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company, one of Iran's leading pharmaceutical firms, with an eye on potential partnerships to strengthen Zimbabwe's health sector and local drug manufacturing capabilities.On Monday evening, VP Chiwenga addressed a gathering in Tehran where he extended Zimbabwe's condolences following a deadly fire explosion in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, which left several people dead and hundreds injured.