Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zambezi River's rising water levels have dramatically amplified the splendour of Victoria Falls, creating a breathtaking natural showcase that is drawing the attention of both local and international tourists. This was revealed by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, during a Post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare today.

Dr Muswere confirmed that water inflows at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site have increased substantially, resulting in a more powerful and awe-inspiring waterfall than seen in recent years.

"The Zambezi River inflows at Victoria Falls have improved significantly," said Dr Muswere. "This means tourists visiting the Falls from now onward will experience an even more magnificent spectacle than usual."
Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe government has neglected the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, which means Zambia will benefit from the Victoria Falls compared to Zimbabwe.
Often referred to as "The Smoke That Thunders" (Mosi-oa-Tunya), Victoria Falls is one of Africa's premier natural attractions and plays a vital role in Zimbabwe's tourism economy. The current surge in water volumes is expected to significantly boost visitor numbers and hospitality industry revenues.

Minister Muswere extended a warm invitation on behalf of Cabinet to both Zimbabweans and global travellers.

"On behalf of Cabinet, I invite all Zimbabweans and global tourists to come witness the mighty Victoria Falls in its full glory during this exceptional period," he said.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, saying the enhanced spectacle offers a perfect opportunity to promote eco-tourism and cultural experiences in the region. The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is reportedly preparing targeted campaigns to leverage the increased interest in the Falls.

Source - the herald

