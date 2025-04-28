Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe will formally launch its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 term, following Cabinet approval of its bid strategy, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere announced on Tuesday.Addressing journalists during a Post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, Dr. Muswere confirmed that Zimbabwe's candidacy has already received backing from both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU)."The campaign will be officially launched by His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa in Harare and at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York this September," Dr. Muswere said. "This bid reaffirms Zimbabwe's commitment to international peace and security."Zimbabwe is aiming to secure one of the two rotating African seats on the 15-member Security Council. If successful, it will mark the country's second tenure on the UNSC, the first being in 1991–1992.The minister underscored the significance of the campaign, stating that a successful bid would boost Zimbabwe's diplomatic profile and enhance its reputation on the global stage."Securing a seat on the Council would not only place Zimbabwe at the heart of international decision-making on peace and security but also generate considerable international goodwill," he added.The final vote by United Nations member states is expected to take place in mid-2026, with the elected countries beginning their term in January 2027.Zimbabwe's campaign is expected to focus on themes of African solidarity, multilateralism, and the peaceful resolution of global conflicts.