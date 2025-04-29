Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

News / National

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has announced the launch of a nationwide investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse within tertiary institutions, following years of growing concern over unchecked misconduct in the country's colleges and universities.In a general notice recently gazetted, ZGC Chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe revealed that the commission is invoking its mandate under the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31) to probe sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning across Zimbabwe. The commission is now calling on victims and witnesses to come forward with evidence."It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe," read the notice.Mukahanana-Sangarwe further urged those with relevant information to submit written complaints, witness statements, or any supporting documents to aid the investigation. She added that oral hearings would follow, with dates to be announced in due course. Submissions must be made no later than August 31, 2025.The move comes amid longstanding concerns over the prevalence of sexual abuse in tertiary institutions. A baseline survey conducted in 2015 by the Female Student Network Trust found that 98 percent of female students had experienced sexual harassment, with the majority of perpetrators reported to be male lecturers. The report also highlighted widespread under-reporting, driven by fear of victimisation and a lack of institutional response mechanisms.The ZGC's initiative has been welcomed by student bodies and women's rights activists, who see it as a long-overdue step toward addressing systemic abuse and fostering safer academic environments.The commission is expected to compile a comprehensive report with recommendations upon conclusion of the hearings, which may include institutional reforms, accountability measures, and support frameworks for survivors.