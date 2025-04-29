Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has announced the launch of a nationwide investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse within tertiary institutions, following years of growing concern over unchecked misconduct in the country's colleges and universities.

In a general notice recently gazetted, ZGC Chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe revealed that the commission is invoking its mandate under the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31) to probe sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning across Zimbabwe. The commission is now calling on victims and witnesses to come forward with evidence.

"It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe," read the notice.

Mukahanana-Sangarwe further urged those with relevant information to submit written complaints, witness statements, or any supporting documents to aid the investigation. She added that oral hearings would follow, with dates to be announced in due course. Submissions must be made no later than August 31, 2025.

The move comes amid longstanding concerns over the prevalence of sexual abuse in tertiary institutions. A baseline survey conducted in 2015 by the Female Student Network Trust found that 98 percent of female students had experienced sexual harassment, with the majority of perpetrators reported to be male lecturers. The report also highlighted widespread under-reporting, driven by fear of victimisation and a lack of institutional response mechanisms.

The ZGC's initiative has been welcomed by student bodies and women's rights activists, who see it as a long-overdue step toward addressing systemic abuse and fostering safer academic environments.

The commission is expected to compile a comprehensive report with recommendations upon conclusion of the hearings, which may include institutional reforms, accountability measures, and support frameworks for survivors.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

1 hr ago | 103 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

13 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

14 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Minister under fire over 'Ndebele King'

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Zimbabwe's internet traffic is served via South Africa

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

South Africa risks another 2021-style uprising

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

15 hrs ago | 98 Views

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

15 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

15 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

20 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

24 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

24 hrs ago | 945 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

29 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 1548 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

29 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 778 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1647 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 309 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

29 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 406 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 349 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:09hrs | 328 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 318 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 324 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

29 Apr 2025 at 07:06hrs | 160 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 297 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 1745 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 429 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 123 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 99 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

28 Apr 2025 at 21:29hrs | 885 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

28 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 715 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | 5867 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | 11552 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 610 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 811 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

28 Apr 2025 at 12:44hrs | 116 Views