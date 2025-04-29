Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is projected to harvest approximately 2.2 million tonnes of maize from the 2024/25 agricultural season, marking the fourth-highest yield in the country's history, the government has announced.

The optimistic forecast follows a difficult 2023/24 season marked by an El Niño-induced drought that led to prolonged dry spells and erratic rainfall. However, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said improved rainfall distribution and increased adoption of conservation farming techniques - particularly the-PFumvudza/Intwasa model - had significantly boosted production.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere outlined key findings from the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report.

"The area planted to maize increased from 1,728,897 hectares in the 2023/24 season to 1,839,373 hectares in the 2024/25 season," he said. "This 6.4% increase is slightly above the national target of 1.8 million hectares. Based on this assessment, maize production is estimated at 2,293,556 metric tonnes, making it the fourth highest yield in Zimbabwe's history."

Beyond maize, the country recorded notable gains in cash crops. Tobacco production rose by 15%, cotton by 52%, and sunflower output surged by an impressive 303%, reflecting expanding rural incomes and deepening agricultural value chains.

Muswere also reported growth in livestock and fisheries. Beef production climbed to 94,623 metric tonnes in 2024, up from 90,000 metric tonnes in 2023, while the national cattle herd grew by 0.4% to 5.7 million. Communal farmers remained the backbone of livestock production, accounting for 64% of the herd.

In dairy farming, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Midlands led the way, producing 89% of the national total of 115 million litres of milk—a 10% increase from 2023.

Meanwhile, fish production reached 31,296 metric tonnes, and crocodile skin exports rose by 34%, signaling growth in aquaculture and wildlife-based industries.

In a separate development, Cabinet approved Zimbabwe's campaign strategy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term. Muswere confirmed that the bid has already been endorsed by both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

"Zimbabwe's campaign will be officially launched by His Excellency President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa in Harare and New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025," Muswere said.

The campaign is expected to emphasize Zimbabwe's commitment to global peace and security, as the country seeks to elevate its diplomatic profile on the world stage.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

1 hr ago | 104 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

13 hrs ago | 548 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

14 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Minister under fire over 'Ndebele King'

14 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zimbabwe's internet traffic is served via South Africa

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

South Africa risks another 2021-style uprising

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

15 hrs ago | 98 Views

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

15 hrs ago | 773 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

15 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

20 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

24 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

24 hrs ago | 945 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

29 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 1550 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

29 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 778 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1647 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 309 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

29 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 406 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 349 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:09hrs | 328 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 318 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 324 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

29 Apr 2025 at 07:06hrs | 160 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 297 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 1746 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 429 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 123 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 99 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

28 Apr 2025 at 21:29hrs | 885 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

28 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 715 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | 5868 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | 11554 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 610 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 811 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 1528 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

28 Apr 2025 at 12:44hrs | 116 Views