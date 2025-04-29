Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is projected to harvest approximately 2.2 million tonnes of maize from the 2024/25 agricultural season, marking the fourth-highest yield in the country's history, the government has announced.The optimistic forecast follows a difficult 2023/24 season marked by an El Niño-induced drought that led to prolonged dry spells and erratic rainfall. However, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said improved rainfall distribution and increased adoption of conservation farming techniques - particularly the-PFumvudza/Intwasa model - had significantly boosted production.Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere outlined key findings from the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report."The area planted to maize increased from 1,728,897 hectares in the 2023/24 season to 1,839,373 hectares in the 2024/25 season," he said. "This 6.4% increase is slightly above the national target of 1.8 million hectares. Based on this assessment, maize production is estimated at 2,293,556 metric tonnes, making it the fourth highest yield in Zimbabwe's history."Beyond maize, the country recorded notable gains in cash crops. Tobacco production rose by 15%, cotton by 52%, and sunflower output surged by an impressive 303%, reflecting expanding rural incomes and deepening agricultural value chains.Muswere also reported growth in livestock and fisheries. Beef production climbed to 94,623 metric tonnes in 2024, up from 90,000 metric tonnes in 2023, while the national cattle herd grew by 0.4% to 5.7 million. Communal farmers remained the backbone of livestock production, accounting for 64% of the herd.In dairy farming, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Midlands led the way, producing 89% of the national total of 115 million litres of milk—a 10% increase from 2023.Meanwhile, fish production reached 31,296 metric tonnes, and crocodile skin exports rose by 34%, signaling growth in aquaculture and wildlife-based industries.In a separate development, Cabinet approved Zimbabwe's campaign strategy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term. Muswere confirmed that the bid has already been endorsed by both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU)."Zimbabwe's campaign will be officially launched by His Excellency President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa in Harare and New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025," Muswere said.The campaign is expected to emphasize Zimbabwe's commitment to global peace and security, as the country seeks to elevate its diplomatic profile on the world stage.