Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is set to bolster its capacity by recruiting 30 additional investigators, raising its operational workforce from 90 to 120 as part of ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against corruption.

ZACC Chairperson Mr Michael Reza made the announcement yesterday while addressing senior security service officers attending Course 13 of 2024 at the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU). The course drew participants from eight countries, including Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In his address, Mr Reza outlined the critical role of ZACC in the country's economic framework and emphasised the importance of expanding investigative capacity to effectively tackle complex corruption cases.

"With a population of about 17 million, having only 90 investigators is simply not enough," Mr Reza said. "We need to aim for about 200 to 250 investigators—comparable to Tanzania, which has around 2,000 investigators for its larger population."

He noted that the success of the commission depends heavily on the availability of adequate resources, both financial and human.

The recruitment plan follows the recent swearing-in of 14 new commissioners to ZACC and the Defence Forces Service Commission (DFSC) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as part of broader efforts to enhance institutional oversight and improve governance.

Notable among the new ZACC commissioners are former Deputy Minister of Information Mr Kindness Paradza and former Epworth legislator Ms Zalerah Makari.

Mr Reza highlighted ZACC's achievements in the past year, including the recovery of over US$30 million in stolen assets and a 74% conviction rate. The commission investigated 470 corruption-related cases and referred 343 to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Beyond criminal prosecutions, ZACC has pursued civil action to recover ill-gotten gains, regardless of the outcomes of criminal trials. The commission is also advancing preventative strategies, with over 12,000 individuals signing Integrity Pledges and 143 institutions establishing Integrity Committees to promote transparency and accountability.

With the planned recruitment and new leadership, ZACC aims to reinforce its anti-corruption mandate and support a culture of good governance throughout Zimbabwe's public and private sectors.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

1 hr ago | 104 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

13 hrs ago | 299 Views

Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

14 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Minister under fire over 'Ndebele King'

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zimbabwe's internet traffic is served via South Africa

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

South Africa risks another 2021-style uprising

15 hrs ago | 631 Views

Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

15 hrs ago | 98 Views

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

15 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

20 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

24 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

24 hrs ago | 945 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

29 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 1549 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

29 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 778 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1647 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 309 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

29 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 406 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 349 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:09hrs | 328 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 318 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 324 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

29 Apr 2025 at 07:06hrs | 160 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 297 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 1745 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 429 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 123 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 99 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

28 Apr 2025 at 21:29hrs | 885 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

28 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 715 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | 5867 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | 11553 Views

Sikhala barred from seeing incarcerated Blessed Mhlanga

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 610 Views

Lions wreak havoc in Marange

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 811 Views

UZ in climbdown, revokes union leaders' suspension

28 Apr 2025 at 12:45hrs | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe trade fair exhibitors seek to expand cooperation with China

28 Apr 2025 at 12:44hrs | 116 Views