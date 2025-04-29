ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is set to bolster its capacity by recruiting 30 additional investigators, raising its operational workforce from 90 to 120 as part of ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against corruption.ZACC Chairperson Mr Michael Reza made the announcement yesterday while addressing senior security service officers attending Course 13 of 2024 at the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU). The course drew participants from eight countries, including Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.In his address, Mr Reza outlined the critical role of ZACC in the country's economic framework and emphasised the importance of expanding investigative capacity to effectively tackle complex corruption cases."With a population of about 17 million, having only 90 investigators is simply not enough," Mr Reza said. "We need to aim for about 200 to 250 investigators—comparable to Tanzania, which has around 2,000 investigators for its larger population."He noted that the success of the commission depends heavily on the availability of adequate resources, both financial and human.The recruitment plan follows the recent swearing-in of 14 new commissioners to ZACC and the Defence Forces Service Commission (DFSC) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as part of broader efforts to enhance institutional oversight and improve governance.Notable among the new ZACC commissioners are former Deputy Minister of Information Mr Kindness Paradza and former Epworth legislator Ms Zalerah Makari.Mr Reza highlighted ZACC's achievements in the past year, including the recovery of over US$30 million in stolen assets and a 74% conviction rate. The commission investigated 470 corruption-related cases and referred 343 to the National Prosecuting Authority.Beyond criminal prosecutions, ZACC has pursued civil action to recover ill-gotten gains, regardless of the outcomes of criminal trials. The commission is also advancing preventative strategies, with over 12,000 individuals signing Integrity Pledges and 143 institutions establishing Integrity Committees to promote transparency and accountability.With the planned recruitment and new leadership, ZACC aims to reinforce its anti-corruption mandate and support a culture of good governance throughout Zimbabwe's public and private sectors.