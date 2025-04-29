Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is poised to record its fourth-highest maize harvest in history, with production projected at 2.29 million tonnes for the 2024/25 agricultural season. This major milestone was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet media briefing held yesterday.The announcement followed Cabinet's receipt of the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report, which highlighted the increase in maize hectarage from 1,728,897 hectares in the 2023/24 season to 1,839,373 hectares this season — a 6.4 percent rise that slightly exceeds the national target of 1.8 million hectares.According to Dr Muswere, this estimated maize output marks Zimbabwe's fourth-highest on record and reflects the government's continued efforts to boost food security and agricultural productivity under the National Development Strategy 1.The report also revealed significant increases in other key crops. Tobacco production rose by 15 percent, cotton output jumped by 52 percent, and sunflower production surged by an impressive 303 percent, indicating progress in crop diversification and commercial agriculture.The livestock sector showed moderate but positive growth, with the national herd rising to 5.7 million cattle, a 0.4 percent increase from last year. Communal areas accounted for 64 percent of the herd. Beef production climbed to 94,623 tonnes in 2024, compared to 90,000 tonnes in 2023. Milk production also improved, reaching 115 million litres last year, a 10 percent increase. The bulk of this output came from Mashonaland East, Manicaland, and Midlands provinces, which together accounted for 89 percent of total national milk production.In the fisheries sector, Zimbabwe recorded an overall fish output of 31,296 tonnes. Meanwhile, crocodile skin sales increased by 34 percent, highlighting continued growth in the country's specialised livestock and aquaculture industries.Turning to the environment, Dr Muswere said Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu had presented achievements under the Environment Protection, Climate Resilience, and Natural Resources Management pillar of the government's 100-day cycle development projects.These efforts include the rehabilitation of the Ditchwe Wetland in Makonde District and the Chidobe Wetland in Hwange District, with the latter project already benefiting 2,340 livestock and 400 households. The government is also advancing the construction of a waste sorting and processing facility at the Tafara Integrated Resource Recovery Centre in Mabvuku, Harare, and a state-of-the-art One Stop Pavilion at Hwange National Park's Main Camp, which is now 95 percent complete.Reforestation efforts remain a key priority. The planting of 4,000 indigenous trees across 2,494 hectares of land in Shurugwi District is underway, while the 45th Independence Plantation Legacy project has seen 52,000 fruit trees planted in Gokwe North and South, also nearing completion at 95 percent.Dr Muswere added that the installation of 15 prototype three-dimensional printed automatic weather stations across several provinces, including Matabeleland North, Manicaland, and Mashonaland West, is progressing on schedule. These stations will enhance the country's capacity to monitor weather patterns and respond to climate-related risks.Collectively, these agricultural, environmental, and technological developments reinforce Zimbabwe's commitment to food security, sustainable development, and climate resilience, all of which are vital to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society.