Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans must consolidate the gains of their hard-won Independence by working towards high standards of national development, in line with President Mnangagwa's vision for an upper-middle-income economy, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, has said.Gen Sibanda made the remarks yesterday while presiding as chief mourner at the funeral parade of the late Air Vice Marshal Winnie Mandeya (Retired), Zimbabwe's first and only female Air Vice Marshal. She passed away on Monday in Harare at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.In an emotional tribute, Gen Sibanda described the decorated air officer as a patriotic and loyal cadre who dedicated her life to serving Zimbabwe with distinction. "The late officer ran her race well and has now passed the baton to those surviving to continue the race," he said. "It is, therefore, incumbent on us, as serving officers and members and indeed all Zimbabweans, to ensure that her good deeds and hard work were not in vain."He emphasized that all citizens, especially members of the ZDF, bear the responsibility of ensuring that Zimbabwe realises its developmental goals. "We all have a responsibility to ensure that Zimbabwe attains an upper-middle-income status which will translate into improvement of the welfare of citizens and ourselves as members of the ZDF," he added.Air Vice Marshal Mandeya was born on 14 July 1960 in Rusape, Makoni District. Her journey of service began in 1975 when, at just 15 years old and having just started her secondary education at Mutambara High School, she made the bold and selfless decision to abandon her studies and join the liberation struggle in Mozambique.Despite being underage, she defied both the age and gender expectations of the time by choosing to fight for her country's freedom. After stints at Junda and Nyadzonya camps, she underwent military training at Nachingweya in Tanzania and later operated in Gaza Province until 1978.As the country prepared for Independence, she was selected to undergo medical training in basic nursing, obstetrics, gynaecology, and paediatrics — part of a broader plan to equip liberation fighters with vital skills for the new nation.Following Independence, she joined the President's Department and later took part in the 1981 Commission of Inquiry into Missing Persons. In 1984, she transferred to the Air Force of Zimbabwe as a non-commissioned member. Her remarkable work ethic and commitment to self-improvement saw her rise steadily through the ranks, and in 1994, she was commissioned as an officer with the rank of air lieutenant.Throughout her military career, Air Vice Marshal Mandeya held several key appointments and was widely respected for her humility and professionalism. Her academic drive supported her operational excellence and enabled her to break barriers in the male-dominated military space.She was decorated with numerous medals, including the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Ten Years Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, DRC Campaign Medal, and Long and Exemplary Medal — a testament to her lifelong commitment to national service.Air Vice Marshal Mandeya is survived by her son, Munyaradzi Valentine Mandeya. Mourners are gathered at her home at Number 766 Hogerty Hill in Borrowdale, Harare.Her passing marks the end of a remarkable life of sacrifice, trailblazing leadership, and unwavering patriotism — one that has left an indelible legacy within the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the nation at large.