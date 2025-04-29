Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indicated that, if Zimbabwe is successful in securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he will leverage the position to improve and re-engage with Western nations that have long criticized his government for human rights violations and corruption.

The announcement follows Zimbabwe's continuous efforts to thaw relations with key Western powers such as the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, and Canada, all of whom have raised concerns over issues including human rights abuses, political repression, and corruption under Mnangagwa's leadership.

If elected, Zimbabwe would join the UNSC as a non-permanent member, which would present a key opportunity to foster better diplomatic ties with the five permanent members of the Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK, and the United States. With backing from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), Russia, and Belarus, Zimbabwe is confident of its chances during the elections scheduled for September 2025 at the UN General Assembly in New York. President Mnangagwa is expected to personally lead Zimbabwe's campaign at the assembly.

This would mark Zimbabwe's third term on the Security Council, following previous terms in 1983-1984 and 1991-1992. Information Minister Jenfan Muswere emphasized that a successful bid would reinforce Zimbabwe's commitment to upholding international peace and security, while also generating international goodwill for the country.

"Winning this seat will be a reaffirmation of the country's commitment to upholding international peace and security, as well as the generation of international goodwill towards Zimbabwe," Muswere said at Tuesday's post-Cabinet media briefing.

While Zimbabwe enjoys cordial relations with Russia and China, the two permanent members of the Security Council, its relationship with the West remains strained due to a range of controversial policies and incidents, including violent crackdowns on opposition protests and activists, as well as allegations of electoral fraud and human rights violations.

Mnangagwa has made efforts to repair ties with the West, including suspending tariffs on goods from the United States in a bid to build a positive relationship with the superpower. His administration has also sought financial support from Western powers since his ascension to the presidency following the November 2017 military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

However, Zimbabwe's international reputation remains tarnished by incidents such as the August 1, 2018, shooting of opposition protestors, the January 2019 internet shutdown, the killing of opposition figures like Mboneni Ncube, and widespread allegations of election rigging. These events, coupled with ongoing human rights concerns, have contributed to Zimbabwe being viewed by many in the international community as a rogue state under Mnangagwa's leadership.

Despite these challenges, Mnangagwa remains hopeful that Zimbabwe's bid for a UNSC seat will help reposition the country on the global stage and attract new diplomatic and economic opportunities from Western nations.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Zimbabwe

