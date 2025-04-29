Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
In a dramatic twist, the State has announced plans to charge Heart and Soul TV (HSTV), a subsidiary of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), alongside jailed journalist Blessed Mhlanga for allegedly publishing content deemed to incite public violence.

This development emerged on Wednesday during court proceedings where Mhlanga, who has been incarcerated since February, challenged his continued remand before magistrate Ruth Moyo.

Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike, revealed that the State now intends to prosecute HSTV as a co-accused in the same matter, with formal charges expected to be laid against the media house before the trial begins on May 14.

"The State has pronounced that HSTV, the organisation that employs Blessed Mhlanga, will be a co-accused. Charges are going to be levelled against this media house in respect of the charges that Blessed is facing," Mhike told reporters outside court.

He expressed concern over the shifting positions taken by the prosecution, highlighting that the defence had been promised a trial date would be set during Wednesday's appearance. However, following a lunch adjournment, the State reversed its stance and announced readiness for trial, setting May 14 as the start date.

Mhike also noted that the date may clash with the availability of Mhlanga's preferred legal counsel, but prosecutors insisted on proceeding nonetheless.

Mhlanga faces accusations of inciting violence through the broadcast of a press conference held by war veteran Blessed Geza, who is currently on the run. During the press conference, Geza called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation and denounced proposals for him to remain in office until 2030.

The journalist has been repeatedly denied bail, with both magistrates and the High Court rejecting his applications on three separate occasions.

The decision to charge HSTV has raised alarm within the media fraternity and civil society, who view the move as a worrying escalation in the government's crackdown on independent journalism in Zimbabwe.

The upcoming trial is now expected to test not only the limits of media freedom in the country but also the broader implications for corporate accountability in news dissemination.

Source - NewZimbabwe

