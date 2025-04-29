Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has launched a scathing attack on controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, vowing to stop the politically connected tycoon from allegedly plotting to ascend to Zimbabwe's presidency.Geza, known for his unfiltered commentary on national politics, accused Tagwirei of using his close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to position himself for the country's top job. His remarks come amid growing concerns over Tagwirei's influence in both government and ZANU PF structures."He is not stopping there. He is now in the Central Committee, whose position he got through the back door," said Geza in a fiery statement. "He is not stopping there, he wants to become the President of the country. That is unacceptable. We will not accept this."Tagwirei was recently endorsed by ZANU PF's Harare Province for a seat in the ruling party's influential Central Committee, further fueling speculation about his growing political ambitions.The businessman, often described as a shadowy power broker, has amassed significant wealth and influence through state-linked contracts. His company, Sakunda Holdings, secured the multimillion-dollar Mbudzi Interchange flyover deal and has stakes in fuel, mining, and agriculture sectors.Tagwirei currently chairs the Land Tenure Implementation Committee and is a central figure in the government's Command Agriculture programme. His business empire, however, has not been without controversy. Between 2017 and 2018, Sakunda Holdings was linked to the unexplained disappearance of US$3 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture — a scandal that drew the attention of international authorities.In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on Tagwirei, accusing him of aiding corrupt activities by senior Zimbabwean government officials.Geza did not spare another presidential ally, businessman Wicknell Chivayo, whom he accused of benefiting from political patronage despite lacking qualifications."Look at the effects of this corruption. Our civil servants are getting peanuts. University lecturers are on strike protesting poor salaries. Even students have joined their lecturers," Geza said."It is a mockery when Chivayo, a Grade Seven, is being given millions just because they are close to Mnangagwa," he added.Geza's latest outburst is likely to deepen tensions within ZANU PF's elite circles, where factional rivalries and succession battles are simmering beneath the surface. His public opposition to Tagwirei's alleged ambitions signals a potential rift between war veterans and the ruling party's new business-aligned power bloc.