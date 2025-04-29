Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 1-0 Bikita MineralsBrighton Ncube's 19th-minute strike was enough to hand Highlanders a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a spirited Bikita Minerals side in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday.Ncube's beautifully curled effort proved decisive in a match largely controlled by Bosso, who extended their impressive home form with their third win in four matches at their fortress this season.The encounter began as a balanced affair, with both sides creating early chances. Highlanders looked lively from the onset and nearly found the opener in the 7th minute following a slick exchange of passes in the box, only to be denied by poor finishing.In the 16th minute, Marvin Sibanda's powerful free-kick forced a save from Bikita Minerals' goalkeeper Tenera Taona. The rebound fell to Ncube, who smartly teed up Reason Sibanda - but his shot smacked the woodwork to the agony of the Bosso faithful.Moments later, another chance fell to Reason Sibanda, this time from a clever layoff by Never Rauzhi inside the box, but the midfielder dragged his effort wide.Bosso were relentless, and in the 19th minute their persistence paid off. Ncube received the ball just outside the box and curled a delightful shot past a diving Taona to give the hosts the lead.The visitors responded with purpose. In the 27th minute, Tadiwanashe Musariramwa broke through on goal after a swift build-up but was denied in a one-on-one by Highlanders' keeper Reward Muza. From the resulting corner, Musariramwa picked out Tadiwanashe Nyakope, whose bullet header was acrobatically tipped over by Muza in a brilliant save.Bikita Minerals should have levelled before halftime, but Nyakope wasted a glorious chance, firing wide after a perfect setup from Spencer Mugariri.The second half lacked the intensity of the first. Highlanders had an early chance in the 49th minute when Ncube tried his luck from distance, forcing Taona into a sharp low save.In the 61st minute, substitute Marlvin Hativagoni delivered a teasing cross that found Reason Sibanda unmarked in the box, but the midfielder failed to get his header on target.Neither side managed to produce any meaningful opportunities thereafter, as Highlanders held on for a narrow but crucial win to keep pace with the league's front-runners.