Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Gwanda-based livestock breeding enterprise Sifela Brahmans, operating from Hamden Farm, is basking in national acclaim after clinching top honours at the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) held in Bulawayo.

The farm emerged as a standout exhibitor, scooping awards in both the Champion Cow and Junior Bull categories - a remarkable feat that highlights the farm's consistent excellence and rising influence in the livestock industry.

Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub, Sifela Brahmans manager Mr Lungani Masuku expressed pride in the recognition, describing the victory as a major milestone for their youthful but ambitious operation.

"Winning at ZITF will certainly change everything for us. At every show we exhibit, be it the Gwanda Agricultural Show or the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare, we scoop prizes," he said.

"It boosts our confidence that we are on the right track, but it also shows the older generation that young people are serious about taking this industry forward."

Sifela Brahmans' success was further validated by the stream of high-profile visits to their exhibition stand. Among the dignitaries who toured the stand was Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who engaged in a detailed conversation with Mr Masuku and commended the impressive livestock quality.

"Vice President Mohadi was surprised that such a quality breed is produced in Gwanda," Masuku said.

The recognition didn't end there. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accompanied by Mozambique's President Danial Chapo, also toured the stand. The encounter allowed Mr Masuku to speak directly with the Head of State about the farm's journey and the challenges they face.

"President Mnangagwa showed keen interest in our livestock. He asked where in Gwanda we're based and inquired about our challenges," Masuku revealed.
"I highlighted our land constraints. We are operating on a 35-hectare plot, which is small for the scale of our project. We were happy that the President took time to listen to us."

Sifela Brahmans' ZITF triumph not only adds to its growing list of accolades but also puts a spotlight on the potential of youth-driven agricultural ventures to contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe's livestock sector.

Source - the herald

