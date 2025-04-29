Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Caroline Murinda, who made history as one of Zimbabwe's early black beauty queens by winning the Miss Zimbabwe title in 1982, has died at the age of 65.

Murinda passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in South Africa, where she had been receiving medical treatment. Her death was confirmed by family spokesperson Michelle Mukunda.

"She died today after being hospitalised in a South African hospital. She was staying there with her family, and we are still awaiting further details regarding her burial," said Mukunda.

She added that the family elders were currently meeting to finalise funeral arrangements and more information would be shared in due course.

Murinda is survived by two children.

Born and raised in Harare, Murinda rose to prominence after clinching the Miss Zimbabwe crown in 1982. She went on to represent the nation at the Miss World pageant held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where she reached the semi-finals and earned the continental title of Africa's Queen of Beauty.

Her success on the global stage was a significant milestone, as she became one of the first black women to represent Zimbabwe in an international beauty pageant — breaking racial barriers in the modelling industry at the time and inspiring generations of young Zimbabwean women.

Murinda's legacy is remembered not only for her beauty and poise but also for the trail she blazed in Zimbabwe's pageantry history.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

59 mins ago | 72 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

10 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

10 hrs ago | 601 Views

Restoring African Identity

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

12 hrs ago | 523 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

29 Apr 2025 at 19:36hrs | 384 Views

Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

29 Apr 2025 at 19:34hrs | 857 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

29 Apr 2025 at 18:45hrs | 2887 Views

Minister under fire over 'Ndebele King'

29 Apr 2025 at 18:28hrs | 1253 Views

Zimbabwe's internet traffic is served via South Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 18:16hrs | 597 Views

South Africa risks another 2021-style uprising

29 Apr 2025 at 18:10hrs | 756 Views

Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

29 Apr 2025 at 18:06hrs | 329 Views

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

29 Apr 2025 at 18:03hrs | 135 Views

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

29 Apr 2025 at 18:00hrs | 1397 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

29 Apr 2025 at 17:40hrs | 1107 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

29 Apr 2025 at 17:37hrs | 837 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

29 Apr 2025 at 12:18hrs | 3012 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

29 Apr 2025 at 12:06hrs | 566 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

29 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2396 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

29 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 981 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

29 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 1598 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

29 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 806 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1749 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 321 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

29 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 430 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 364 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:09hrs | 340 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 327 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 344 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

29 Apr 2025 at 07:06hrs | 173 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 318 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 1940 Views