Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Caroline Murinda, who made history as one of Zimbabwe's early black beauty queens by winning the Miss Zimbabwe title in 1982, has died at the age of 65.Murinda passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in South Africa, where she had been receiving medical treatment. Her death was confirmed by family spokesperson Michelle Mukunda."She died today after being hospitalised in a South African hospital. She was staying there with her family, and we are still awaiting further details regarding her burial," said Mukunda.She added that the family elders were currently meeting to finalise funeral arrangements and more information would be shared in due course.Murinda is survived by two children.Born and raised in Harare, Murinda rose to prominence after clinching the Miss Zimbabwe crown in 1982. She went on to represent the nation at the Miss World pageant held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where she reached the semi-finals and earned the continental title of Africa's Queen of Beauty.Her success on the global stage was a significant milestone, as she became one of the first black women to represent Zimbabwe in an international beauty pageant — breaking racial barriers in the modelling industry at the time and inspiring generations of young Zimbabwean women.Murinda's legacy is remembered not only for her beauty and poise but also for the trail she blazed in Zimbabwe's pageantry history.Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.