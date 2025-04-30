Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

by Staff reporter
30 Apr 2025 at 19:39hrs | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has met with representatives of an Iranian company that has committed to supplying dialysis machines to hospitals across Zimbabwe, in a move aimed at strengthening the country's renal healthcare services.

The meeting, held in Harare, brought together officials from the Iranian Consortium of Dialysis Group of Companies, a prominent manufacturer of dialysis equipment and accessories. The company is set to partner with the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in a joint venture that will see the supply and deployment of the life-saving machines in health institutions nationwide.

Speaking after the engagement, Dr Chiwenga, who also serves as the Minister of Health and Child Care, welcomed the partnership as a critical step toward improving the quality of life for renal patients in Zimbabwe.

"This is a significant development that will enhance our ability to provide accessible and affordable dialysis services, particularly in public health institutions," he said.

Dialysis is a vital treatment that helps remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood when kidneys can no longer perform these functions adequately. Many patients in Zimbabwe struggle to access this service due to limited machines and high treatment costs.

The Iranian consortium's involvement is expected to alleviate the strain on existing dialysis centres and reduce the burden on patients who often have to travel long distances or endure long waiting lists for treatment.

The meeting was also attended by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Mawunganidze, and other senior officials from the ministry.

Details of the rollout plan and the number of machines to be delivered under the agreement are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe restricts steel imports

20 secs ago | 0 Views

Obasanjo visits Mnangagwa in Harare

1 min ago | 0 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill cop

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Former Zimbabwe Stock Exchange boss dies

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: A Time for Inclusive Renewal

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

10 hrs ago | 970 Views

Garwe must change colonial mentality

11 hrs ago | 716 Views

Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

12 hrs ago | 896 Views

Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

12 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mwonzora slams Mnangagwa third term bid,

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Kombi driver on police wanted list

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe's rot of corruption began at the top - that's where it must end

24 hrs ago | 863 Views

Kings for Harare, But Not for Matabeleland? Garwe's Letter Exposes a Deep Hypocrisy

24 hrs ago | 957 Views

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

01 May 2025 at 19:11hrs | 972 Views

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

01 May 2025 at 16:56hrs | 1937 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

01 May 2025 at 16:42hrs | 17829 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

01 May 2025 at 16:40hrs | 952 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

01 May 2025 at 14:53hrs | 2054 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

01 May 2025 at 12:41hrs | 691 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

01 May 2025 at 12:33hrs | 1844 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

01 May 2025 at 12:18hrs | 763 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

01 May 2025 at 12:11hrs | 627 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

01 May 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1435 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

01 May 2025 at 10:39hrs | 220 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

01 May 2025 at 10:18hrs | 424 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

01 May 2025 at 08:57hrs | 573 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

01 May 2025 at 08:56hrs | 998 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

01 May 2025 at 08:55hrs | 526 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

01 May 2025 at 08:54hrs | 366 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 312 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 160 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

01 May 2025 at 08:51hrs | 256 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 187 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 154 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

01 May 2025 at 08:48hrs | 189 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

01 May 2025 at 08:47hrs | 90 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

01 May 2025 at 08:46hrs | 200 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

01 May 2025 at 08:45hrs | 166 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

01 May 2025 at 08:44hrs | 154 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

01 May 2025 at 08:43hrs | 537 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

01 May 2025 at 08:39hrs | 165 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

01 May 2025 at 08:38hrs | 131 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

01 May 2025 at 08:37hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

01 May 2025 at 08:35hrs | 173 Views