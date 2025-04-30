Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has met with representatives of an Iranian company that has committed to supplying dialysis machines to hospitals across Zimbabwe, in a move aimed at strengthening the country's renal healthcare services.The meeting, held in Harare, brought together officials from the Iranian Consortium of Dialysis Group of Companies, a prominent manufacturer of dialysis equipment and accessories. The company is set to partner with the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in a joint venture that will see the supply and deployment of the life-saving machines in health institutions nationwide.Speaking after the engagement, Dr Chiwenga, who also serves as the Minister of Health and Child Care, welcomed the partnership as a critical step toward improving the quality of life for renal patients in Zimbabwe."This is a significant development that will enhance our ability to provide accessible and affordable dialysis services, particularly in public health institutions," he said.Dialysis is a vital treatment that helps remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood when kidneys can no longer perform these functions adequately. Many patients in Zimbabwe struggle to access this service due to limited machines and high treatment costs.The Iranian consortium's involvement is expected to alleviate the strain on existing dialysis centres and reduce the burden on patients who often have to travel long distances or endure long waiting lists for treatment.The meeting was also attended by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Mawunganidze, and other senior officials from the ministry.Details of the rollout plan and the number of machines to be delivered under the agreement are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.